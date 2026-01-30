SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025: When will CHSL pre results be declared? Last 5 year trends

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will anytime declare the SSC CHSL Tier 1 results 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can access and download their results using valid login credentials. Those who clear Tier 1 will move on to the Tier 2 examination. The SSC CHSL 2025 Tier One exam was conducted nationwide from November 12 to 30, while the answer key objection window was open between December 8 and 11. The commission will release the SSC CHSL 2025 cutoff marks following the announcement of the results.
The SSC CHSL selection process will be conducted in three stages. Candidates must first clear the Tier 1 exam to qualify for Tier 2. Those who complete all sections of Tier 2 will then proceed to the final stage — document verification. Only candidates who pass each stage will be considered for appointment.
|Year
|Exam Dates
|Results announced
|2025
|November 12 to 30
|Not Announced Yet
|2024
|July 1 to July 11, 2024
|September 6, 2024
|2023
|August 2 to August 17, 2023
|September 27, 2023
|2022
|March 9 to March 21, 2023
|May 19, 2023
|2021
|May 24 to June 10, 2022.
|August 4, 2022
|2020
|April 12 to 19, 2021, and August 4 to 12, 2021 (Covid affected)
|October 27, 2021
The Commission usually releases the results for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 examination after two months from the successful completion of the examination process.
The SSC CHSL 2025 scorecard will be released after the declaration of results. It will display the raw score, category, secured marks, and cutoff details. Candidates can download the scorecard by visiting the official SSC website, logging in with their registration number, password, and captcha, and accessing the exam dashboard. The SSC CHSL cutoff 2025 will also be announced along with the results, published separately for Tier 1 and Tier 2, and issued category-wise and post-wise.
According to the SSC CHSL final results notification, the selection and allocation of ministries, departments, and offices will be determined by candidates’ qualifications in the document verification (DV) and Tier-III skill test, combined with their performance in the Tier-I and Tier-II examinations. The final allocation will also take into account the preferences for posts and departments submitted by candidates during the document verification process
