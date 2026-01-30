SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025: When will CHSL pre results be declared? Last 5 year trends

The commission will release the SSC CHSL 2025 cutoff marks following the announcement of the results. (representative image/ Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will anytime declare the SSC CHSL Tier 1 results 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can access and download their results using valid login credentials. Those who clear Tier 1 will move on to the Tier 2 examination. The SSC CHSL 2025 Tier One exam was conducted nationwide from November 12 to 30, while the answer key objection window was open between December 8 and 11. The commission will release the SSC CHSL 2025 cutoff marks following the announcement of the results.

The SSC CHSL selection process will be conducted in three stages. Candidates must first clear the Tier 1 exam to qualify for Tier 2. Those who complete all sections of Tier 2 will then proceed to the final stage — document verification. Only candidates who pass each stage will be considered for appointment.