SSC CHSL exam 2015: Results to be out on January 2, 2017

Thursday, June 14, 2018
SSC CHSL results 2015: The Tier 2 exam was held on September 18, 2016

By: Express Web Desk | Noida | Published: November 25, 2016 4:31:30 pm
ssc chsl, ssc, chsl, ssc chsl result, SSC CHSL 2016, SSC CHSL result, ssc.nic.in, SSC CHSL 2016 exam, SSC CHSL exam 2016 result, ssc exams, ssc chsl ,ssc chsl result 2015, chsl 2016 result, combined higher secondary level examination 2016 SSC CHSL results 2015: The minimum qualifying marks would be 33 per cent
Top News

SSC CHSL results 2015: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the results of CHSL 2015 Tier 2 examination 2015 on January 2, 2017 evening on the official website. The Tier 2 exam was held on September 18, 2016 from 10 am to 11 am (forenoon session) at selected exam centres.

The CHSL 2015 exam (tier 1) was conducted in November and December 2015 and July 2016 (re-exam), while the results were announced on July 30, 2016. The minimum qualifying marks would be 33 per cent. The performance in Tier 2 would be included for preparing merit.

SSC CHSL is amongst the most coveted exams which was attempted by over 30 lakh students last year. The exam is conducted to fill Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Data Entry Operators and Lower Division Clerks posts in various government ministeries and department.

The Commission has released a notification updating the result date of Stenographer Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ exam 2015 and 2016 results.

