SSC CHSL 2026 application begins for 2536 posts; check detailed exam schedule, registration fee

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the application process for the forthcoming Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) level examination 2026. Candidates who want to register for the exam can visit the official website of the commission, ssc.gov.in, and fill out the application form.
The commission has released the notification for the SSC CHSL 2026 on September 7 on the above-mentioned official website. According to the exam schedule mentioned in the notification, the application window will remain open till October 7, up to 11 pm, for interested candidates to register. The last date for making online fee payment is set as October 8, up to 11 pm.
SSC will announce the CHSL 2026 computer-based examination date for Tier-I and Tier-II in due course. Under this recruitment drive, the commission has announced a total of 2536 tentative vacancies. The final vacancies will be declared by the commission soon.
SSC CHSL exam 2026: Detailed schedule
Candidates can refer to the table given below to check the detailed schedule for the upcoming SSC CHSL exam 2026.
|Online application begins
|September 7, 2026
|Last date to submit the application form
|October 7, 2026 (up to 11 pm)
|Last date for fee payment
|October 8, 2026 (up to 11 pm)
|Application correction window
|October 14 to October 16, 2026 (up to 11 pm)
|Tier-I exam dates
|To be announced soon
|Tier-II exam dates
|To be announced soon
Know the registration fee
Candidates who are applying for the SSC CHSL examination 2026 can go through the following table to know the category-wise registration fee.
|Category
|Fee amount
|Male candidates from general category
|Rs 100
|Women candidates
|Nil
|Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates
|Nil
|Scheduled tribes (ST) candidates
|Nil
|Persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) candidates
|Nil
|Eligible ex-servicemen (ESM)
|Nil
The fee amount is required to be paid through the transaction methods prescribed in the SSC CHSL 2026 notification. Candidates who have applied for the exam need to closely follow the official website of the commission to receive early updates on the exam date.