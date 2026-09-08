SSC CHSL 2026 application begins for 2536 posts; check detailed exam schedule, registration fee

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the application process for the forthcoming Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) level examination 2026. Candidates who want to register for the exam can visit the official website of the commission, ssc.gov.in, and fill out the application form.

The commission has released the notification for the SSC CHSL 2026 on September 7 on the above-mentioned official website. According to the exam schedule mentioned in the notification, the application window will remain open till October 7, up to 11 pm, for interested candidates to register. The last date for making online fee payment is set as October 8, up to 11 pm.