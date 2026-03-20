SSC CHSL 2025 Tier-I: Scorecard link at ssc.gov.in; answer key, response sheets released

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on March 19 has released the final answer key, candidates’ response sheets, and marks and scorecards for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) examination 2025 tier 1.
As per the official notice signed by the under secretary, the Commission had earlier declared the SSC CHSL tier-I results on February 27, 2026. Following this, SSC has now uploaded the final answer keys along with individual response sheets on its official website at ssc.gov.in.
In addition to the answer key, SSC has also made available the marks and scorecards of all candidates – both those who qualified and those who did not.
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Candidates can check their answer keys, response sheets, and scorecards by logging into the official SSC portal using their registered ID and password. The access window is available till April 9, 2026 (6 pm). After this deadline, the links will be deactivated, and no further requests to access the documents will be entertained by the Commission, SSC said while releasing the final answer key, candidates’ response sheets, and marks and scorecards.
The SSC has also advised candidates to download and take printouts of their answer keys, response sheets, and scorecards within the given timeframe for future reference.
A total of 39,901 candidates have been shortlisted for the Tier-II stage of the SSC CHSL tier II 2025 exam. Among them, the majority – 37,520 candidates – have qualified for posts including Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Clerk-Cum-Typist.
For specialised positions, 614 candidates have been shortlisted for the Data Entry Operator (DEO) Grade ‘A’ posts in departments requiring a Science Stream background. In addition, 1,767 candidates have qualified for DEO roles in departments outside the Science Stream.