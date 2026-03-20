SSC CHSL 2025 Tier-I: Scorecard link at ssc.gov.in; answer key, response sheets released

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on March 19 has released the final answer key, candidates’ response sheets, and marks and scorecards for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) examination 2025 tier 1.

As per the official notice signed by the under secretary, the Commission had earlier declared the SSC CHSL tier-I results on February 27, 2026. Following this, SSC has now uploaded the final answer keys along with individual response sheets on its official website at ssc.gov.in.

In addition to the answer key, SSC has also made available the marks and scorecards of all candidates – both those who qualified and those who did not.