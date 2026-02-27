SSC CHSL 2025 tier-1 result out at ssc.gov.in, cut-off announced for tier-2

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) tier-1 result of the 2025 exams. Candidates who appeared for the exam, can check and download the SSC CHSL 2025 tier-1 result from the official website – ssc.gov.in. The shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear for the SSC CHSL tier-2 exam.
A total of 39,901 candidates have been shortlisted for the Tier-II examination across all posts under SSC CHSL 2026. The highest number of candidates — 37,520 — have qualified for the LDC/JSA/Clerk-Cum-Typist posts. For Data Entry Operator (DEO) Grade ‘A’ posts in the Science Stream departments, 614 candidates have been shortlisted. Meanwhile, 1,767 candidates have qualified for DEO posts other than those in the Science Stream.
To access the result, candidates need to visit the official website and click on the SSC CHSL Tier-I Result link displayed on the homepage. After opening the PDF file, they can use the search function to locate their roll number.
The minimum qualifying marks in SSC CHSL Tier I-Exam differ by category. Candidates from the unreserved category must secure at least 30 percent, while OBC and EWS candidates need 25 percent. For SC, ST, and other categories, the minimum requirement is 20 percent. In addition to this, SSC has fixed separate category-wise cut-offs for different posts, including LDC/JSA/Clerk-Cum-Typist, Data Entry Operator (DEO) in specific departments, and DEO posts other than those in the science stream.
Also Read | SSC Chairman explains reasons behind answer key delays, repeated questions and drop in registrations
Separate cut-off marks have been fixed in tier 1 for different posts – DEO, DEO grade A and LDC/ JSA.
For LDC, JSA, and Clerk-Cum-Typist posts, the unreserved category cut-off stands at 144.25858, with 5,070 candidates shortlisted. The OBC cut-off is 143.83055 with 11,051 candidates qualifying, while the EWS cut-off is 141.42492 with 5,550 candidates. Here’s an overview:
|Category
|LDC/JSA/Clerk-Cum-Typist Cut-off
|Candidates
|DEO (Science Stream) Cut-off
|Candidates
|DEO (Other than Science Stream) Cut-off
|Candidates
|UR
|144.25858
|5070
|169.54438
|82
|165.26551
|289
|SC
|125.40250
|7098
|157.72055
|156
|158.63390
|169
|ST
|115.25399
|3210
|152.78518
|51
|150.43132
|104
|OBC
|143.83055
|11051
|169.49507
|157
|165.26551
|483
|EWS
|141.42492
|5550
|169.54438
|68
|163.76792
|270
The SSC CHSL exam was held from November 12 to 30. Approximately 30.7 lakh applications were received in SSC CHSL 2025 exams. SSC CHSL recruitment aims to fill a total of 3,131 Group C vacancies.