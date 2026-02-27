SSC CHSL 2025 tier-1 result out at ssc.gov.in, cut-off announced for tier-2

The commission will release the SSC CHSL 2025 cutoff marks following the announcement of the results. (representative image/ Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) tier-1 result of the 2025 exams. Candidates who appeared for the exam, can check and download the SSC CHSL 2025 tier-1 result from the official website – ssc.gov.in. The shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear for the SSC CHSL tier-2 exam.

A total of 39,901 candidates have been shortlisted for the Tier-II examination across all posts under SSC CHSL 2026. The highest number of candidates — 37,520 — have qualified for the LDC/JSA/Clerk-Cum-Typist posts. For Data Entry Operator (DEO) Grade ‘A’ posts in the Science Stream departments, 614 candidates have been shortlisted. Meanwhile, 1,767 candidates have qualified for DEO posts other than those in the Science Stream.