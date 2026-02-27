SSC CHSL 2025 tier-1 result out at ssc.gov.in, cut-off announced for tier-2

A total of 39,901 candidates have been shortlisted for the Tier-II examination across all posts under SSC CHSL 2026. The highest number of candidates — 37,520 — have qualified for the LDC/JSA/Clerk-Cum-Typist posts. Shortlist is available on the official website at ssc.gov.in.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 27, 2026 11:17 PM IST
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025: When were CHSL pre results issued in last 5 years ?The commission will release the SSC CHSL 2025 cutoff marks following the announcement of the results. (representative image/ Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) tier-1 result of the 2025 exams. Candidates who appeared for the exam, can check and download the SSC CHSL 2025 tier-1 result from the official website – ssc.gov.in. The shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear for the SSC CHSL tier-2 exam.

A total of 39,901 candidates have been shortlisted for the Tier-II examination across all posts under SSC CHSL 2026. The highest number of candidates — 37,520 — have qualified for the LDC/JSA/Clerk-Cum-Typist posts. For Data Entry Operator (DEO) Grade ‘A’ posts in the Science Stream departments, 614 candidates have been shortlisted. Meanwhile, 1,767 candidates have qualified for DEO posts other than those in the Science Stream.

SSC CHSL 2025 Tier-I Results: Where and how to check

To access the result, candidates need to visit the official website and click on the SSC CHSL Tier-I Result link displayed on the homepage. After opening the PDF file, they can use the search function to locate their roll number.

The minimum qualifying marks in SSC CHSL Tier I-Exam differ by category. Candidates from the unreserved category must secure at least 30 percent, while OBC and EWS candidates need 25 percent. For SC, ST, and other categories, the minimum requirement is 20 percent. In addition to this, SSC has fixed separate category-wise cut-offs for different posts, including LDC/JSA/Clerk-Cum-Typist, Data Entry Operator (DEO) in specific departments, and DEO posts other than those in the science stream.

SSC CHSL 2025 Tier-I Results: Detailed cut-offs

Separate cut-off marks have been fixed in tier 1 for different posts – DEO, DEO grade A and LDC/ JSA.

For LDC, JSA, and Clerk-Cum-Typist posts, the unreserved category cut-off stands at 144.25858, with 5,070 candidates shortlisted. The OBC cut-off is 143.83055 with 11,051 candidates qualifying, while the EWS cut-off is 141.42492 with 5,550 candidates. Here’s an overview:

Category LDC/JSA/Clerk-Cum-Typist Cut-off Candidates DEO (Science Stream) Cut-off Candidates DEO (Other than Science Stream) Cut-off Candidates
UR 144.25858 5070 169.54438 82 165.26551 289
SC 125.40250 7098 157.72055 156 158.63390 169
ST 115.25399 3210 152.78518 51 150.43132 104
OBC 143.83055 11051 169.49507 157 165.26551 483
EWS 141.42492 5550 169.54438 68 163.76792 270

The SSC CHSL exam was held from November 12 to 30. Approximately 30.7 lakh applications were received in SSC CHSL 2025 exams. SSC CHSL recruitment aims to fill a total of 3,131 Group C vacancies.

 

