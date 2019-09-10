SSC CGL Tier II exam 2018 begins tomorrow: Check important tips, items to carry, mock test

SSC CGL Tier-II 2018: The Staff Select Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination Tier-II 2018 will begin September 11 and continue till September 14. Those who have cleared the Tier-I exam will be eligible to appear for Tier-II.

In the Tier-I exam, a total of 25.97 lakh candidates had registered, out of which only 8.37 lakh appeared. Around 1,50,396 candidates qualified for various posts, including 15,162 for the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Accounts Officer and 8,578 candidates for Junior Statistical Officer in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

As lakhs of candidates will appear for the exam, it is important to keep certain points in mind to give you an edge over others.

SSC CGL Tier-II: Exam pattern

It is important to understand the exam pattern and prepare the strategy accordingly. It will contain questions on Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance and Economics). The candidates will have two hours to score a total of 800 marks (200 per section). There will be negative marking of 0.5 for each wrong answer in all sections except English, which will carry a negative marking of 0.25.

SSC CGL Tier-II: Things to carry

Candidates will have to carry a printout of their SSC CG Tier-II admit card, passport-sized photographs, identity proof and ballpoint pen to the exam hall.

Devices including calculators, mobile phones, pagers, metallic belts, etc, and even rough sheets are banned from the exam. Candidates are advised not to carry any such object to the exam centre, in case there is no safe space to store baggage.

SSC CGL Tier-II: What next?

On clearing the Tier-II exam, selected candidates will be able to appear for Tier-II and the skill test. Only on final selection will the candidate be recruited.

Those selected in Group B will get hired in the pay band of Rs 9,300 – Rs 34,800 and those in Group C in Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.

