SSC CGL Tier II 2017: Results declared at ssc.nic.in, Tier-III exams on July 8

SSC CGL Tier II exams 2017: The Staff Selection Commission has declared the results for the Tier-II examination between February 17 to February 22 at various centres across the country. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through ssc.nic.in. For the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, 3719 candidates have been qualified for the Tier-III examination, while 4,850 candidates have been cleared the tier-II examination for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO). However, a total of 46,240 candidates have been qualified for other posts.

The candidates can also check their marks through the official websites, the commission will upload the marks shortly. Meanwhile, the commission will conduct the Tier-III examination on July 8, 2018.

SSC CGL Tier II results: How to download

– Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

-Click on the link SSC CGL Tier-II results

-In the new window, click on the post wise results

-A pdf file with candidates name and roll number will open

-Download the pdf file, and take a print out for further reference.

The exam was conducted from February 17 to 22 and the re-exam was then conducted on March 9 in the computer-based mode. The paper 1 (quantitative ability) and and paper 2 (English) of the candidates who had appeared at Cyber City, Patna, on February 21, of the CGL tier II examination was re-conducted on March 9 at 10:30 am. The decision was taken due to occurrence of some technical issues in examination conducted on February 21. Lots of candidates faced problems due to the exam being delayed because of incomplete downloading of data.

Over 30.26 lakh candidates had registered for the tier I exam of which over 14 lakh candidates appeared last year. CGL 2017 tier I had started from August 5 for 43 batches. The commision had released the results for the same on October 30, 2017. SSC will take account of marks of the tier-I, tier-II and tier-III. Candidates have to pass all the tiers separately.

