SSC CGL Tier II 2017: Final answer keys released at ssc.nic.in, download now

SSC CGL Tier II 2017: The Staff Selection Commission has released the final answer keys for the CGL Tier-II examination that was conducted between February 17 to February 22 at various centres across the country. Earlier, the result of the Tier-II examination was declared on June 6. The candidates can download the answer keys till July 20, 2018.

“In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the final answer keys along with question paper(s) on the website of the Commission on 21.06.2018,” the official website mentioned.

“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period of one month i.e. upto 20.07.2018,” as per the official website.

SSC CGL Tier II 2017: How to download answer keys

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘download answer key’

Step 3: In the new window, enter roll number, password, exam date

Step 4: Answer keys and the question paper will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The Staff Selection Commission also released the admit card for the Tier-III examination. All the candidates who will appear for the examination have to download the admit card from the SSC regional websites. The Tier-III examination will be conducted on July 8, 2018. The admit card was released for the Madhya Pradesh, Western, Karnataka and Kerala region.

