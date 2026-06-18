SSC CGL Tier 2 final answer key released, check response sheet at ssc.gov.in

The links to check the answer key, response sheet will be available till July 16, 2026. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/ Representative)

SSC CGL Tier 2 final answer key released, 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer keys, response sheets, and the marks of the candidates who have appeared for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier II examination on June 17. SSC has released them on their official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check them using their login details. The final keys and response sheets will be available at their website until July 16, 2026, 9 PM. The exam was conducted between January 17 and 18, 2026.

As per the official notices, the candidates are advised to download their respective final answer key along with the candidate’s response sheet as well as the scorecards, as these will not be available after the time mentioned.