SSC CGL Tier 2 final answer key released, check response sheet at ssc.gov.in

SSC CGL Tier 2 final answer key released, 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer keys, response sheets, and the marks of the candidates who have appeared for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier II examination on June 17. SSC has released them on their official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check them using their login details. The final keys and response sheets will be available at their website until July 16, 2026, 9 PM. The exam was conducted between January 17 and 18, 2026.
As per the official notices, the candidates are advised to download their respective final answer key along with the candidate’s response sheet as well as the scorecards, as these will not be available after the time mentioned.
To check the results, candidates have to follow the steps mentioned below
Step 1: Go to the official website, ssc.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the link of “Final answer key/response sheet” on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter registration number and password as login details.
Step 4: Click submit.
Step 5: The result will appear, download and save it for future reference.
The commission has requested the candidates to download the final answer, response sheets, and the marks before the deadline mentioned to avoid any kind of inconvenience. Both qualified and non-qualified candidates marks were released at the official website of the commission.
Once the results are declared, eligible candidates will need to proceed with the post preference submission, document verification (DV), and the final post allocation.
The SSC CGL exam is conducted every year for recruiting graduate candidates for the positions of non-technical Group B and Group C officers and clerical posts in central government, ministries, departments, and organizations.