SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2025: What is the marking scheme? When will it be released?

SSC CGL Mains Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be uploading the final answer keys, candidates’ response sheets and marks memo of the tier-2 Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examinations soon. The official website – ssc.gov.in, will be hosting the SSC CGL tier 2 final answer keys, candidates’ response sheets and marks memo. However, there is no official update as to when the Commission will release the answer key for the tier 2 exams.
SSC conducted the tier 2 of the SSC CGL 2025 exam on January 17 and January 18 for over 1.39 lakh candidates in 2 phases – paper 1 and paper 2. While Paper 1 was compulsory for all posts, paper 2 was for only those candidates who applied for the posts of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The tier 2 SSC CGL paper 1 exam also comprised a Data Entry Speed Test (DEST).
The tier-II SSC CGL examination was structured as a single paper conducted in one session of two hours and 15 minutes. The paper was divided into three sections – section 1, 2 and 3.
While Section 1 was mathematical abilities and reasoning and general intelligence with 30 questions each, making a total of 60 questions in this section. Each question carried three marks, taking the maximum score for SSC CGL tier 2 Section I to 180 marks.
Section II focused on language proficiency and awareness of current affairs. It comprises English Language and Comprehension with 45 questions and General Awareness with 25 questions, totaling 70 questions. Each question in this section also carried three marks, making the maximum score 210 marks.
Section III is the Computer Knowledge Test, consisting of 20 questions. With each question carrying three marks, this section accounts for 60 marks.
SSC, this year, announced a revised method of normalisation for examinations conducted in multiple shifts. The new method of normalisaton is aimed at “ensuring fair evaluation for all candidates regardless of the difficulty level of their respective shifts.” Under the new system, instead of relying on averages and score variations, candidates’ ranks or percentiles within their own shifts will be the key determinant.
