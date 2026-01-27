SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2025: What is the marking scheme? When will it be released?

The official website – ssc.gov.in, will be hosting the SSC CGL tier 2 final answer keys, when released (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/ representative)

SSC CGL Mains Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be uploading the final answer keys, candidates’ response sheets and marks memo of the tier-2 Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examinations soon. The official website – ssc.gov.in, will be hosting the SSC CGL tier 2 final answer keys, candidates’ response sheets and marks memo. However, there is no official update as to when the Commission will release the answer key for the tier 2 exams.

SSC conducted the tier 2 of the SSC CGL 2025 exam on January 17 and January 18 for over 1.39 lakh candidates in 2 phases – paper 1 and paper 2. While Paper 1 was compulsory for all posts, paper 2 was for only those candidates who applied for the posts of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The tier 2 SSC CGL paper 1 exam also comprised a Data Entry Speed Test (DEST).