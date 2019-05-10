SSC CGL results 2017 declared: How to check at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL results 2017: The Staff Selection Commission has released the result of CGL examination 2017. The result is available at sss.nic.in, however, the marks will be uploaded soon. SSC conducted the Tier-III (written examination) on July 8 at various centres all across the country. The merit has been prepared on overall performance in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III and the candidate needs to pass all the tiers. For Tier-III examination, minimum qualifying marks has been fixed as 33.

The Staff Selection Commission will call all the candidates qualified in Tier-III for document verification, subject to their fulfilling the prescribed eligibility criteria. All candidates qualified in more than one list would require to appear for skill test and document verification only once.

The detailed options of posts and departments are required to be submitted by the candidates during the document verification, which shall be treated as final.

SSC CGL results 2017: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website for SSC (ssc.nic.in)

Step 2: Click on the notification for the results of SSC CGL 2016.

Step 3: Scroll through the list provided to check the results.

Step 4: Download a copy of the results and take a print out of the same for further reference

The SSC is a government body which conducts examinations to recruit staff at multiple levels in various ministries and departments.

The SSC Combined Graduate Level exam has a four-tier system, in which tier I and tier II are computer-based, while in tier III and IV, job applicants take up a descriptive paper and a computer proficiency test or skill test.