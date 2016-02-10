Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
SSC CGL 2015 results Tier 2: Declared at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL exam 2015: To make the process more transparent, SSC will upload the final answer keys, the OMR sheets and marks on the official website on February 12 at 12 pm

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: February 12, 2016 12:11:55 pm
SSC CGL result 2015: The candidates can take the result by payment of administrative charges of Rs 20. The facility is available till March 31

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier II exam 2016. SSC has initially notified that the results will be out in the third week of February. But they have released the results on Feb 9 evening.

To make the process more transparent, SSC will upload the final answer keys, the OMR sheets and marks on the official website on February 12 at 12 pm.

The candidates can take the result by payment of administrative charges of Rs 20. The facility is available till March 31.

Steps to check the SSC CGL result 2015
Visit the official website or click here
Click the link ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2015 – Declaration of result’
A new page will open. Click the link given at the bottom
Take a print out of the result

