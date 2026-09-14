SSC CGL 2026 Tier 1 exam date announced; check exam pattern

The exam will be conducted from September 30 to October 30, 2026 (Representative image/ Express photo)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-1 examination dates. According to the latest schedule mentioned in the official notice, the SSC CGL 2026 written exam will be conducted from September 30 to October 30, 2026, in computer-based examination (CBE) mode.

The SSC CGL 2026 Tier-1 examination will be conducted by the commission to recruit applicants for various Group B and Group C posts in central government departments and organisations. The commission announced the examination schedule through its official website, ssc.gov.in, on September 12.

This year, the recruitment drive aims to cover approximately 12,256 tentative vacancies.

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