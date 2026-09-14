SSC CGL 2026 Tier 1 exam date announced; check exam pattern

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-1 examination dates. According to the latest schedule mentioned in the official notice, the SSC CGL 2026 written exam will be conducted from September 30 to October 30, 2026, in computer-based examination (CBE) mode.
The SSC CGL 2026 Tier-1 examination will be conducted by the commission to recruit applicants for various Group B and Group C posts in central government departments and organisations. The commission announced the examination schedule through its official website, ssc.gov.in, on September 12.
This year, the recruitment drive aims to cover approximately 12,256 tentative vacancies.
Know the exam structure
Candidates who are preparing for the exam can check the SSC CGL 2026 Tier 1 written exam structure below:
The question paper will comprise 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions, for a total of 200 marks. The paper will consist of four sections, with 25 questions in each section.
— General Intelligence and Reasoning: 50 marks
— General Awareness: 50 marks
— Quantitative Aptitude: 50 marks
— English Comprehension: 50 marks
Check exam duration
As per the revisions introduced this year in the exam pattern, candidates will get a 15-minute sectional timing for each subject, requiring them to manage their time separately across the four sections. The total duration of the exam will be one hour.
Candidates eligible for a scribe will receive additional time as per the rules prescribed by the commission.
SSC CGL 2026 marking scheme
The Tier 1 written exam will carry two marks for every correct answer. As the exam also includes negative marking, candidates should note that 0.50 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.
The commission will release the SSC CGL 2026 admit cards for the registered candidates in due course. Candidates need to regularly check the official SSC website for early updates regarding city intimation, admit cards and other examination-related instructions.