SSC CGL 2026 Notification Out: Application begins for 12256 vacancies at ssc.gov.in

The SSC CGL Tier-I examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted between August and September 2026 in computer-based mode. The Tier-II examination is expected to be held in December 2026.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiMay 21, 2026 07:33 PM IST
SSC CGL 2026 Notice Out 12000 vacanciesSSC has announced a tentative vacancy of over 12,000 posts for SSC CGL 2026 (AI Image)
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SSC CGL 2026 Notification Out: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL) 2026. Along with the notification, the Commission has also started the online application process for candidates seeking recruitment to various Group B and Group C posts in central government departments, ministries and offices.

According to the official schedule, candidates can submit their online applications from May 21 to June 22, 2026 through the official SSC website. The last date for submission of application forms is June 22 till 11 pm, while the last date to pay the online application fee is June 23, 2026.

SSC CGL 2026 – Important dates

Event Date
Start of online application process May 21, 2026
Last date to apply online June 22, 2026 (11 PM)
Last date for online fee payment June 23, 2026 (11 PM)
Application correction window June 29 to July 1, 2026
SSC CGL Tier-I Exam 2026 August–September 2026
SSC CGL Tier-II Exam 2026 December 2026

SSC has announced that approximately 12,256 vacancies are expected to be filled through the SSC CGL 2026 recruitment cycle. However, the Commission clarified that the vacancy figures are tentative and updated post-wise and category-wise vacancy details will be published separately on the SSC website.

The Commission will also open the application correction window from June 29 to July 1, 2026. During this period, candidates will be able to edit or correct details submitted in their application forms after payment of the prescribed correction fee.

The SSC CGL Tier-I examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted between August and September 2026 in computer-based mode. The Tier-II examination is expected to be held in December 2026.

How to apply for SSC CGL 2026

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website.

Step 2: Click on the SSC CGL 2026 notification/application link on the homepage.

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Step 3: Complete the one-time registration process if not already registered.

Step 4: Fill in personal, academic and communication details in the application form.

Step 5: Upload required documents including photograph and signature.

Step 6: Pay the application fee online.

Step 7: Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

SSC conducts the Combined Graduate Level Examination every year for recruitment to posts such as Assistant Section Officer, Inspector, Auditor, Accountant, Junior Statistical Officer and other central government positions. Candidates are advised to carefully read the eligibility criteria, age limit and examination scheme mentioned in the detailed notification before applying.

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As per the schedule released by the Commission, the Tier-I computer-based examination will be held in August-September 2026, while the Tier-II exam is tentatively scheduled for December 2026. The results for each stage are expected to be announced after completion of the respective examination process.

 

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