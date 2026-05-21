SSC CGL 2026 Notification Out: Application begins for 12256 vacancies at ssc.gov.in

SSC has announced a tentative vacancy of over 12,000 posts for SSC CGL 2026 (AI Image)

SSC CGL 2026 Notification Out: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL) 2026. Along with the notification, the Commission has also started the online application process for candidates seeking recruitment to various Group B and Group C posts in central government departments, ministries and offices.

According to the official schedule, candidates can submit their online applications from May 21 to June 22, 2026 through the official SSC website. The last date for submission of application forms is June 22 till 11 pm, while the last date to pay the online application fee is June 23, 2026.

SSC CGL 2026 – Important dates

Event Date Start of online application process May 21, 2026 Last date to apply online June 22, 2026 (11 PM) Last date for online fee payment June 23, 2026 (11 PM) Application correction window June 29 to July 1, 2026 SSC CGL Tier-I Exam 2026 August–September 2026 SSC CGL Tier-II Exam 2026 December 2026

SSC has announced that approximately 12,256 vacancies are expected to be filled through the SSC CGL 2026 recruitment cycle. However, the Commission clarified that the vacancy figures are tentative and updated post-wise and category-wise vacancy details will be published separately on the SSC website.