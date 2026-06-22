SSC CGL 2026: Last date to register for Tier I exam; apply for 12,256 vacancies

The last date to apply for SSC CGL is June 22. (image: ai generated)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the SSC CGL 2026 application process for 12,256 vacancies on its official website at http://www.ssc.gov.in. The online application started from May 21. Interested candidates are advised to complete the application process today by 11 pm, to avoid any last-minute delays or technical glitches. The last date for online fee payment is June 23, 2026, while the application correction window will remain open from June 29 to July 1, 2026.

This year, the SSC CGL has also reintroduced vacancies in the Assistant Audit Officer (AAO) as well as introduced sectional timing in Tier I and Tier II. The age limit for posts offered through SSC CGL 2026 ranges from 18 to 32 years, varying by post.