SSC CGL 2026: Last date to register for Tier I exam; apply for 12,256 vacancies

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the SSC CGL 2026 application process for 12,256 vacancies on its official website at http://www.ssc.gov.in. The online application started from May 21. Interested candidates are advised to complete the application process today by 11 pm, to avoid any last-minute delays or technical glitches. The last date for online fee payment is June 23, 2026, while the application correction window will remain open from June 29 to July 1, 2026.
This year, the SSC CGL has also reintroduced vacancies in the Assistant Audit Officer (AAO) as well as introduced sectional timing in Tier I and Tier II. The age limit for posts offered through SSC CGL 2026 ranges from 18 to 32 years, varying by post.
It should be noted that before filling up the application form, candidates are required to complete a One-Time Registration (OTR) process.
Follow these steps to apply for SSC CGL 2026:
Step 1: Visit the official website at http://www.ssc.gov.in
Step 2: Login using your OTR credentials
Step 3: Fill the required information in the necessary fields including education, job preferences and personal details
Step 4: Upload a scanned photograph and signature as per the instructions given
Step 5: Select the roles you are interested in
Step 6: Choose up to three preferred exam centres by region
Step 7: Pay Rs 100 (women, SC/ST/PwD and Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted)
Step 8: Submit all the details after checking carefully
Step 9: A new window will open displaying the confirmation page
Step 10: Download and save for future reference
The SSC CGL 2026 notification has announced 12,256 vacancies across various government posts, making it one of the most sought-after examinations of the year. However, the vacancy count marks a decline compared to previous years — SSC had offered 14,582 openings in 2025 and 17,727 in 2024.
Exam pattern
In the Tier I paper, there will be a total of 100 questions carrying two marks each. Each incorrect answer will lead to a deduction of ½ marks. The paper will be held for a duration of one hour.
The Tier-II examination consists of three papers. Paper-I is compulsory for all candidates and is divided into four sections. Section I covers Mathematical Abilities and Reasoning and General Intelligence, with 30 questions each carrying 90 marks each. Section II comprises English Language and Comprehension with 45 questions worth 135 marks, and General Awareness with 25 questions worth 75 marks. Section III is a Computer Knowledge Test of 20 questions carrying 60 marks, while Section IV consists of a Data Entry Speed Test (DEST), which is qualifying in nature.
Paper-II, covering Statistics with 100 questions for 200 marks, is applicable only for candidates applying for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator Grade-II posts. Paper-III covers General Studies in Finance and Economics, also with 100 questions for 200 marks, and is applicable only for Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer posts. All questions in Tier-II are available in both English and Hindi, except for the English Language section.