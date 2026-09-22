SSC CGL city slip 2026 out at ssc.gov.in: Check exam city, shift timings, duration

The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL 2026 exam city intimation slip for candidates appearing in the Tier-I examination. Candidates can now check their allotted examination city, exam date and shift through the designated login module on the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

The SSC CGL Tier-I examination will be conducted from September 30 to October 30, 2026. In order to download their admit cards, candidates will be required to go to the SSC portal, and log in to download the document. After logging in, the city slip will display the candidate’s allotted examination city, date and shift.

SSC CGL 2026 exam dates and shifts

The Tier-I computer-based examination will be held over a month, from September 30 to October 30, with candidates allotted different dates and shifts. The exact date and shift applicable to each candidate can be checked through the city intimation slip. The admit card will be made available around two to three days before the respective examination date, according to the information released for the recruitment.