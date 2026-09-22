SSC CGL city slip 2026 out at ssc.gov.in: Check exam city, shift timings, duration

The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL 2026 exam city intimation slip for candidates appearing in the Tier-I examination. Candidates can now check their allotted examination city, exam date and shift through the designated login module on the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
The SSC CGL Tier-I examination will be conducted from September 30 to October 30, 2026. In order to download their admit cards, candidates will be required to go to the SSC portal, and log in to download the document. After logging in, the city slip will display the candidate’s allotted examination city, date and shift.
The Tier-I computer-based examination will be held over a month, from September 30 to October 30, with candidates allotted different dates and shifts. The exact date and shift applicable to each candidate can be checked through the city intimation slip. The admit card will be made available around two to three days before the respective examination date, according to the information released for the recruitment.
The exact reporting time and shift timing should therefore be checked on the candidate’s admit card once it is issued. Candidates should reach the examination centre according to the reporting time mentioned on their admission certificate and should not rely on a common timing circulating online.
The SSC CGL Tier-I examination will be of one hour. The paper will contain 100 questions carrying 200 marks, divided equally among four sections: General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension. Each section will have 25 questions. There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for every wrong answer.
The examination will be conducted in computer-based mode. The questions will be available in English and Hindi, except for the English Comprehension section. Candidates appearing for the examination should check their individual city slip and later their admit card for the exact venue, date, shift and reporting schedule.
The SSC CGL 2026 recruitment is being conducted for 12,256 Group B and Group C vacancies in central government ministries, departments and organisations. The city intimation release is the first major pre-examination update for candidates, with the admission certificate to follow closer to the candidate’s allotted examination date.