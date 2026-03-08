SSC announces 15,130 final vacancies for CGL 2025; post preference window opens March 9

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final vacancy list for the Combined Graduate Level examination (CGL) 2025, announcing a total of 15,130 posts across various departments and ministries, according to a notice published on March 6, 2026.
The vacancies cover Group B and Group C posts in central government ministries, departments, and organisations, including positions such as Inspector, Assistant Section Officer, Sub-Inspector, Auditor, Accountant, Tax Assistant, and Upper Division Clerk.
The post of Office Superintendent under the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) accounts for the largest share, with 6,626 vacancies, followed by 1,306 openings for Central Excise Inspectors.
Candidates who appeared in the SSC CGL Tier-II exam must submit their post preferences through the official portal. The option-cum-preference submission window opens on March 9, 2026, at 6 pm and closes on March 12, 2026, at 6 pm.
The submission facility is accessible under the “My Application Tab” in the candidate login section on the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. Candidates may revise their preferences multiple times within the window; the last submitted list will be treated as final.
Submission of post preferences is mandatory. Candidates who appeared in Tier-II and do not complete the process within the deadline will not be considered for the final merit list. The commission stated it will not entertain requests regarding missed submissions after the window closes.
Post allocation will follow a merit-cum-preference basis, in line with provisions outlined in the examination notice and corrigenda dated June 26, 2025, and March 5, 2026.
Candidates with Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) status must select only those posts identified as suitable for their specific disability. If a PwBD candidate is allocated a post not recognised as suitable, the concerned department will cancel their candidature.
The Tier-II examination was conducted from January 18 to 20, 2026. The SSC CGL Tier-I results were announced on December 18, 2025. The full vacancy breakdown is available on the SSC’s official website under the Candidate’s Corner section.