SSC announces 15,130 final vacancies for CGL 2025; post preference window opens March 9

The official website – ssc.gov.in, has hosted the SSC CGL tier 2 vacancies breakdown. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/ representative)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final vacancy list for the Combined Graduate Level examination (CGL) 2025, announcing a total of 15,130 posts across various departments and ministries, according to a notice published on March 6, 2026.

The vacancies cover Group B and Group C posts in central government ministries, departments, and organisations, including positions such as Inspector, Assistant Section Officer, Sub-Inspector, Auditor, Accountant, Tax Assistant, and Upper Division Clerk.

The post of Office Superintendent under the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) accounts for the largest share, with 6,626 vacancies, followed by 1,306 openings for Central Excise Inspectors.

Candidates who appeared in the SSC CGL Tier-II exam must submit their post preferences through the official portal. The option-cum-preference submission window opens on March 9, 2026, at 6 pm and closes on March 12, 2026, at 6 pm.