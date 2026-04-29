SSC 10th Class Results 2026 AP: How to check at education.indianexpress.com?

BSE AP SSC 10th Class Results 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), will declare the results for the AP SSC class 10 exam on April 30. Students can check their results of the SSC exam from the official website of BSEAP- bse.ap.gov.in. Additionally, education.indianexpress.com is also hosting the results for the class 10 exam. Click here to view the score, once released.

AP SSC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates

This year, the AP SSC or class 10 exam was held between March 16 and April 1, 2026, across the state. To get the results of AP SSC at education.indianexpress.com, go to the website and log in with your mobile number. The SSC marksheet, which will be released online, is provisional. Students can collect their actual marksheet from their school. The AP class 10 results consist of the marks obtained by the candidates for whom they appeared in the exam. A few details that will be available at the online marksheet are the candidate’s name, roll number, date of birth, and marks achieved.