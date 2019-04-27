SRMJEEE result 2019 today: How to check

SRMJEEE result 2019: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology will be releasing the result of SRMJEEE 2019 today. Those who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their score at srmuniv.ac.in. The exam was held for admission to BTech courses in its Chennai, Amaravati and Delhi NCR campuses.

Candidates selected through the result will be eligible for the counselling sessions scheduled to be held on May 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8, 2019. The SRMJEEE counselling will not be conducted on May 6, 2019 due to elections in some states, as per the official notification

SRMJEEE 2019 result: How to check

Go to the official website

Log in with your roll number

Your result will appear

If needed, download and take a print out

SRMJEEE 2019: Documents needed for counselling

B.Tech Counseling call letter

SRMJEE 2019 Rank card

Admit Card/Hall ticket of the +2 board examination

Mark sheet of Class 10th as proof of date of birth

Mark sheet of Class 12th or its equivalent (if results are announced)

Photo ID proof (PAN, Aadhar, Passport) – Original for verification and return and Photocopy

Cancelled cheque leaf with the name of the Candidate/Parent/Grand Parent printed.

Receipt(s) for payment made through E-Pay facility or Demand Draft

The ranks and call letters or admit cards for counselling will be released on the official website post-SRMJEEE 2019 results. On being selected, the candidates will receive a provisional allotment letter.

To avail the letter, the eligible candidates will have to pay Rs 2.10 lakh which includes a registration-cum-counselling fee of Rs 10,000 and part of the first year tuition fee.