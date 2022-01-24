SRMJEEE Phase 1 results 2022 to be released today: Here’s how to check 

SRMJEEE Phase- 1 2022: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) will declare the result for the first phase of the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) 2022, today. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the result on the official website of the institute at srmist.edu.in.

The exam was conducted on January 8 and 9, 2022 in a remote proctored online mode. A mock test was also conducted on January 7, to familiarise the candidates with the online conduction of the exam. The exam was conducted for a duration of 150 minutes.

The exam will be conducted in two more phases. The second phase of the SRMJEEE 2022 will be conducted on April 23 and 24, 2022 and phase 3 will be conducted on June 25 and 26, 2022, in a remote proctored online mode.

SRMJEEE phase 1, 2022 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the institute- srmist.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘SRMJEEE phase 1, 2022 result’ link

Step 3: Enter required credentials and submit

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5 : Download the same and maintain a hard copy for further requirements.

The institute will release a rank list on the basis of which eligible candidates will be called for the counselling process. The counselling will begin after the display of the rank cards. The choice filling process will be conducted on January 25 and 26. The program allocation and payment of fee will be done between January 29 nd February 2, 2022.