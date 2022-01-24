scorecardresearch
SRMJEEE 2022 phase 1 counselling begins tomorrow; check details

The counselling will be conducted in an online mode. Candidates can check the schedule and detailed process of application on the official website- srmist.edu.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
January 24, 2022 3:15:32 pm
SMRJEE entrance exam, SRMJEE, SRMThe SRMJEEE phase 1 exam was conducted on January 8 and 9. (Representative image)

SRMJEEE 2022 phase-1 counselling: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) will begin the phase 1 counselling process on January 25, 2022. The counselling will be conducted in an online mode. Candidates can check the schedule and detailed process of application on the official website- srmist.edu.in

The choice filling process will be conducted between January 25 and 26. The program allocation and payment of the required fee will be done between January 29 and February 2, 2022.

Read |SRMJEEE Phase 1 results 2022 to be released today: Here’s how to check

The SRMJEEE phase 1 exam was conducted on January 8 and 9 in a remote proctored online mode. The rank cards will be available for download on January 24.

Candidates will be eligible to appear for the counselling process only if they are declared qualified according to a rank list that the institute will release. The exam will be conducted in two more phases. The second phase of the SRMJEEE 2022 will be conducted on April 23 and 24, 2022 and phase 3 will be conducted on June 25 and 26, 2022, in a remote proctored online mode. 

