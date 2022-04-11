scorecardresearch
Monday, April 11, 2022
SRMJEEE 2022: SRM Phase 2 BTech admission begins; check details

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
April 11, 2022 6:57:13 pm
Candidates can appear for the mock tests available to them to avoid last-minute disturbances/ clarifications.

The Sri Ramaswamy Memorial (SRM) Institute of Science and Technology has announced the beginning of slot booking date for phase 2 exam on the official website of SRMJEEE 2022  — srmist.edu.in. 

Candidates who have registered for the SRM BTech exam can complete the SRMJEEE slot booking between April 19 and April 21, 2022. Interested candidates can find the link to book their SRMJEEE 2022 slot on the official website — srmist.edu.in. 

The main test will be conducted on April 23 and April 24, 2022 in three slots. 

Slot I – 9 am to 11.30 am

Slot II – 12.30 pm to 3 pm 

Slot III – 4 pm to 6:30 pm 

SRMJEEE 2022: How to book a slot

Step 1: Visit the official website — srmist.edu.in

Step 2: Click on “already registered” to login through your email id and password.

Step 3: Click on book exam slot

Step 4: Proceed with the slot booking process such as venue and exam date and time selection.

Step 5: Confirm your slot and take a printout for the future.

Along with the SRMJEEE slot booking date, the authorities have also notified the mock test date. To ensure that the candidates get familiar with the setup infrastructure for taking the online examination at home and to get comfortable with the exam interface, a mock test will be conducted between April 19 and April 21, 2022. 

Candidates can appear for the mock tests available to them to avoid last-minute disturbances/ clarifications. 

Candidates should ensure that they have a stable high-speed internet for this process and the exam as the institute has declared that there will be no retest in case of a power cut or poor internet connectivity, and students shall take subsequent phases of examinations available to them.

