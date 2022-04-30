SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 2 result declared: Here’s how to check

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology has released the phase two results for SRM Institute of Science and Technology Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE 2022). Candidates who appeared for the phase two exam can now check their results on the official website — srmist.edu.in.

SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 2 result declared: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website — srmist.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘admission’ tab, click on the link for ‘SRMJEEE 2022 Phase II ranks released’.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials such as application number and password.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

The application process for SRMJEEE concluded on April 20 and the exam took place on April 23 and 24, 2022. Phase three exam is scheduled to take place on June 25 and 26, and candidates have time till June 20, 2022 to fill the application form. However, candidates should remember that the institute has clarified that the mentioned dates are tentative and are subject to change.

These exams are for B.Tech programmes offered in SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, Tiruchirappalli and Delhi – NCR Campus – Ghaziabad (UP), SRM University – Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, AP – Andhra Pradesh.

The exam fee is Rs. 1200 and it is non-refundable. If the candidate wishes to take SRMJEEE exam more than one time, then the applicant has to pay Rs 600 for each phase.