SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 1 slot-booking process begins, exam on Jan 8, 9

SRMJEEE 2022: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has begun the slot-booking procedure for SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) 2022 Phase 1. The last date to book the slot is January 6, 2022. Candidates can book their slot here- srmist.edu.in.

The main test will be conducted on January 8 and 9, 2022 in a remote proctored online mode. The requirements for the same shall be closely read by the candidates appearing for the examination. In order to ensure familiarity with the test interface, a mock test will be conducted on January 7, 2022.

The duration of the main test is 150 minutes and all the candidates will be required to login one hour prior to the test to complete certain formalities and to read test instructions.

SRMJEEE Phase 1 2022 : How to book your slot

Step 1: Visit official website of SRMIST on srmist.edu.in

Step 2: Login to the Application portal using credentials

Step 3: Click on the slot-booking tab and book a suitable slot

Step 4: Confirm the slot and submit

Step 5: Download hall ticket

Upon successfully booking the slot, the candidate should download the hall ticket. The Institute will conduct SRMJEEE 2022 in three phases, for now the slot-booking facility for the first phase is available.