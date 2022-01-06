SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 1 mock test on January 7; Check guidelines and instructions

SRMJEEE 2022: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) will conduct phase 1 of SRMJEEE 2022 on January 08 and 09, 2022. Just like last year, even this year the exam will be held as an online remote proctor test. SRMIST will release the SRMJEEE 2022 mock test on January 7, 2022, for a better understanding of the exam. Only those candidates who will take the mock tests via SEB will be allowed to take the actual test.

Candidates were able to book their slots for SRMJEEE on January 5 and 6, 2022. Students will now be appearing for the test as per the slot assigned to them. The SRMJEEE 2022 admit card has already been issued and candidates can download from the official website — https://applications.srmist.edu.in/btech.

SRMJEEE 2022 guidelines and instructions

Important things to remember before and while appearing for the exam:

The duration of the main exam is 150 minutes and all the candidates are required to log in an hour prior to the test to complete some formalities and read test instructions.

To take SRMJEEE 2022, candidates need a laptop/desktop computer with a good internet connection and a webcam. Students should also ensure that their system has enough RAM memory and space so that it doesn’t lag during the test.

All login information will be communicated on registered mobile numbers.

Students will be carefully observed during the whole duration of the exam, hence there should not be any kind of disturbance. Use of books and notes to answer the questions is strictly prohibited. Any kind of suspected activity can lead to immediate disqualification.

SRMJEEE 2022 Do’s

Charge your laptop/desktop device fully and ensure a continuous electric supply.

Be seated against a plain, white background only.

Verify your identity details and fill in the required information before the test begins.

There should be proper lighting in the room and your face should be visible clearly.

Always keep a water bottle near as you won’t be allowed to leave your seat once the examination begins.

SRMJEEE 2022 Don’ts