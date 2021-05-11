SRMJEEE 2021: Syllabus, exam pattern, preparation strategy, result date

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) will conduct the SRMJEEE 2021 in two phases. Phase 1 will be held on May 23 and 24, 2021 whereas the phase 2 exam will be held on July 25 and 26, 2021. The exam will be held for BTech admission to SRM deemed university (Kattankulathur, Ramapuram, Vadapalani), SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat, and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh.

There will be 3 slots in each of these phases. It is expected that SRMJEEE 2021 slot booking for phase 1 will start soon. Only those who apply by May 15 will be able to book the slot and download admit card.

Candidates who will qualify in JEE Main 2021 / SAT will directly get admission to SRM University. However, now that JEE Main 2021 has been postponed, cracking SRMJEEE 2021 can be an alternative. Hence, here are some tips and details that will help students ace the examination.

First of all, be familiar with the SRMJEEE 2021 syllabus and complete it. In SRMJEEE, questions will be from Maths, Physics, Chemistry, English, and Aptitude. The syllabus of the exam is as per the class 12 level. It is prescribed by SRMIST and is available online at srmist.edu.in.

The SRMJEEE is a remote proctored test, which means that the candidates need not appear at the exam centre and may take it from any place. In all, there shall be a total of 125 questions in the exam.

Around 35 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) will be asked from Physics and Chemistry, individually; and 40 questions shall be from Maths or Biology. In addition to this, 5 questions from English and 10 questions from Aptitude will also be asked in the exam. There is no negative marking and each correct answer shall fetch 1 mark.

To make the students familiar with the exam pattern of the entrance test, SRMIST will also release SRMJEEE 2021 mock tests. For SRMJEEE 2021 phase 1, the mock test will be held on May 20 and 21, 2021. Later for phase 2, the mock tests will be held on July 23 and 24, 2021.

Candidates must also try solving SRMJEEE sample papers. By doing so, candidates will get to know the exam difficulty level, the pattern marking scheme, etc.

To get the best SRMJEEE 2021 result, it is recommended that students solve questions from the NCERT books. Since the exam is based on the syllabus of class 12, candidates should prepare from the NCERT books of PCM. Complete the entire NCERT once and then practice. Students should try to get a habit of solving a variety of questions, candidates can also use form reference books such as RD Sharma, HC Verma, OP Tandon, etc.

SRMJEEE 2021 phase 1 result will be declared on May 27, 2021, and the phase 2 results will be available on July 29, 2021. The result will be declared online at srmist.edu.in. The candidates who clear the entrance exam will move on to the counselling round and then the admission process.

Due to the pandemic, JEE Main 2021 has been postponed. The NTA has postponed the April and May session. This means that JEE Main 2021 admit card will also be released at a later stage. In this situation, students may take SRMJEEE and secure a seat in a BTech course.