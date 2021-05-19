SRMJEEE 2021 slot booking begins, admit card released

The examination will be conducted through remote proctored online mode. The last date of application is July 20 for phase 2. Photo: AglaSem

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has started the slot booking process for SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE 2021). The candidates who have registered for the exam can book their slots at srmist.edu.in. SRMJEEE 2021 slot booking can only be done online. The steps to book a slot are as follows:

Step 1: Visit srmist.edu.in and locate the slot booking link.

Step 2: Now, log in using the registered email id and password.

Step 3: On the next screen, there will be an option to book slots and date for SRMJEEE remote proctored online mode (RPOM).

Step 4: Once the slot is booked, recheck it and make the final submit.

It is important to note that the slot once booked cannot be changed under any circumstances. On successful submission, the SRMJEEE 2021 admit card is automatically issued. Candidates must save and download it for the exam.

The SRM University is holding two phases for SRMJEEE 2021. Phase 1 of the exam will be held on May 23 and 24, 2021, whereas the dates for the phase 2 exam is July 25 and 26, 2021.

For now, the slot booking facility is only open for registered candidates of phase 1. For phase 2, the SRMJEEE 2021 application form is available till July 20, 2021. Slot booking for phase 2 will start later on.

SRM University is also conducting the mock test on May 20 and 21, 2021. The purpose of the SRMJEEE 2021 mock test is to make candidates familiar with the remote proctored exam mode. A mock test will also be held before phase 2. It will be held on July 23 and 24, 2021.

In SRMJEEE, questions will be asked from Maths, Physics, Chemistry, English, and Aptitude. The syllabus of SRMJEEE 2021 is as per the class 12 level. It is prescribed by SRMIST and is available online at srmist.edu.in. In all, there shall be 125 questions in the exam.

A total of 35 MCQs will be from Physics and chemistry, individually. As many as 40 questions will come from Maths or Biology. In addition to this, 5 questions will be asked in English and 10 questions from Aptitude. There will be no negative marking and each correct answer shall fetch 1 mark.

SRMIST will announce the result for SRMJEEE 2021 phase 1 on May 27, 2021, and for phase 2 the result will be announced on July 29, 2021.

SRMJEEE 2021 is the engineering entrance exam for BTech admission to SRM deemed university. The entrance exam is common for admission in SRM campuses in Kattankulathur, Ramapuram, Vadapalani, SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat, and SRM University AP.

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (formerly known as SRM University) is one of the top-ranking universities in India. The University offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in Engineering, Management, Medicine and Health Sciences, and Science and Humanities.