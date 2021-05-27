SRMJEEE 2021 result date: When and where to check

To check the result, candidates need to visit the website and locate the link for the result. (Photo: Aglasem.com)

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) is likely to announce the SRMJEEE 2021 result today. The phase 1 exam was held on May 23 and 24, 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result from the official website, srmist.edu.in

To check the result, candidates need to visit the website and locate the link for the result. Next, the candidates need to access the result login, by entering login id and password. The result of SRMJEEE 2021 bears the marks and rank of the candidate.

Based on the result, candidates get admission to SRM Chennai, SRM University AP, and SRM University Haryana. To do so, SRM will conduct common counselling online after phase 2 is over.

SRMJEEE 2021 phase 2 exam is scheduled to be held on July 25 and 26, 2021. Online registration for SRMJEEE phase 2 is open until July 20, 2021. The result will be declared on July 29, 2021.

SRMJEEE 2021 registration is to be done at srmist.edu.in. Candidates need to first do registration, then fill details in the online form, upload documents, and then pay the fee. The amount of SRMJEEE application fee is Rs 1100 for candidates of all the categories.

The registered candidates can then proceed to book slots and download admit card for the phase 2 exams. For phase 2 exams, the mock tests will be conducted on July 23 and 24, 2021.

The counselling schedule will be released after phase 2 is over. SRM generally uploads a rank-wise admission schedule. As per the schedule, the candidate needs to attend the counselling round. Once the B.Tech seats across all SRM campuses are filled, the admission process ends.

Last year, due to the pandemic, SRMJEEE was not held and the admission was based on 10+2 marks of the students. However, before that, the last rank to which SRM university granted admission was around 75,000.

There is no specified cutoff for SRMJEEE 2021. The candidates who appear in the exam are allotted ranks based on their marks in the exam. The seats are filled in order of ranks and the choices for the course and campus, as submitted by the candidate.

This year, SRMJEEE is being held in 2 phases. Both the phases are held in remote proctored mode. The maximum duration allowed is 02 hours and 30 minutes. All questions are of MCQ type. The question paper is set in the English language only. There is no negative marking and each correct answer fetches 01 marks. Questions come from Physics, Chemistry, Maths / Biology, English, and aptitude.