SRMJEEE 2021 exam date announced, first phase to be held in May

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has released the application form for the SRM Joint Entrance Exam – Engineering (JEEE). Interested candidates can apply at the official website, srmist.edu.in. The SRMJEEE 2021 for admission to the SRM group of institutions, including SRM University – AP, Andhra Pradesh will be conducted in two phases for various BTech programmes.

The first phase will be held on May 23-24 and the second phase will be conducted on July 25-26.

The examinations will be conducted through remote proctored online mode. The last date of application is May 15 and July 20 for phase 1 and phase 2, respectively.

SRMJEE 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, srmist.edu.in

Step 2: Click on SRMJEE 2021 on the homepage

Step 3: Click on ‘BTech apply now’

Step 4: Fill details in the right-side panel, click on the register button

Step 5: Log in using the registration number

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make the payment and submit the form

The university offers Semester Abroad Programme (SAP), Undergraduate Research Opportunities Programme (UROP) along with various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes.

A wide range of scholarships is made available for meritorious and deserving students on enrolment. To apply and for more details, kindly visit http://www.srmap.edu.in