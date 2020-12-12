SRMJEEE 2021 applications begin: From exam pattern to how to apply – all you need to know

SRJEEE 2021: Apply at srmist.edu.in (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/Representational)

SRMJEEE 2021: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology has invited applications for admission to its BTech programme for the academic session 2021-22. Applicants can apply at srmist.edu.in. The online applications is one and the last date to apply is March 31, 2021. The exam will be held online in April, however, the exam dates are not yet out. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to BTech programmes at SRM institutes across campuses.

The counselling sessions which will be held in the second week of May. The result for the exam will be announced in April. “In case of SRMJEEE-21 gets cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances, the qualifying criteria may be substituted with higher secondary marks and JEE Main-21 and a valid SAT score. Prior information will be provided to candidates in such cases,” the official notice read.

Candidates having scored at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate in class 12 level board exams. Candidates should have physics, chemistry, and mathematics as mandatory subjects in class 12, as per rules. Those who are eligible can apply at –

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the BTech admissions at the right-extreme

Step 3: Read instructions, click on the register link

Step 4: Log-in using details

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Pay fee, submit

An application form fee is Rs 1,100 and it is non-refundable. While filling the application form, candidates will have to select courses, however, the final decision on course selection would be made on the day of counselling, as per rules.

