SRMJEEE 2020 exam dates, pattern released: Check details here

SRMJEEE 2020 exam dates released: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has announced the dates to conduct their engineering entrance examination (SRMJEE). As per the latest notification, the SRMJEEE 2020 online exam will be conducted from April 12 to 20. Applications will begin at srmist.edu.in.

Advertising

The last date to receive applications online is March 30 and the deadline to receive applications offline is February 29, 2020. To submit the application, candidates will have to pay a fee of 1,100 each. Applicants can book their own slots – including exam venue and date in the first week of April.

In video| JEE Main exam pattern changed

Those who clear the exam will be called for counselling in the second week of May and classes will begin from the fourth week of June. After counselling, candidates will be allotted seats in BTech courses in SRMIST – Kattankulathur, Ramapuram, Vadapalani, Ghaziabad and SRM – AP, Amaravathi and SRM – Haryana, Sonepat.

SRMHEEE 2020 mock test, sample question papers

SRMJEEE 2020: Exam pattern

The exam will be conducted in the computer-based test (CBT) form, candidates will have two and a half hours to solve the exam. There will be a total of 124 questions. Every question will be multiple-choice and will carry one mark each. There will be no negative marking for the wrong answer.

Advertising

Apart from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology with 35, 35 and 40 questions each, respectively. The exam will also have 5 questions in English and 10 in aptitude section.

In SRMJEEE 2019, around 1,40,000 candidates from across all the 29 states and 7 union territories of India, and from Dubai, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman have applied for the entrance exam. The test was held at 128 test cities in India and Middle East, as per the institute. Most of the candidates applied from – Andhra Pradesh (21,002), Tamil Nadu (18,663), Uttar Pradesh (13,215), Telangana (12,636), and Maharashtra (10,120) – contributed to 55.26 per cent of total applications, according to data provided by the institute.