SRMJEEE 2019: 1.4 lakh students applied, check result date

SRMJEEE 2019: Around 1.4 lakh students applied for SRM Joint Entrance Examination for Engineering – SRMJEEE 2019 that will be conclude on April 25, 2019.

Advertising

“Around 1,40,000 candidates from across all the 29 states and 7 union territories of India, and from Dubai, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman have applied for SRMJEE 2019. SRMJEE will be held at 128 test cities in India and Middle East. The top 5 states – Andhra Pradesh (21,002), Tamil Nadu (18,663), Uttar Pradesh (13,215), Telangana (12,636), and Maharashtra (10,120) – contributed to 55.26 per cent of total applications,” read the official release.

READ | Top 25 engineering colleges in India

The results of SRMJEEE (B.Tech) will be released on April 27. The All India Rank obtained in SRMJEEE (B.Tech) will be the basis for admission to all the four campuses of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), and also to SRM University HARYANA, Sonepat, and SRM University AP, Amaravati.

SRMJEEE 2019: Counselling schedule

Based on the All India Rank in SRMJEE, candidates will be called for the counselling scheduled from May 3 to May 10, 2019 (except May 6 due to elections in some states).

Advertising

In order to relieve candidates from the hassles of travelling long distances and spending lots of money, the on-campus counselling will be held concurrently at the six campuses – Kattankulathur, Ramapuram, Vadapalani, Ghaziabad, Sonepat and Amaravati.

Any candidate who is called for counselling can travel to any campus of his / her choice on the scheduled counselling date, can choose any university (SRMIST, SRM-Haryana, SRM-AP), any campus and any branch / specialisation, depending on the counselling schedule, SRMJEEE rank order and availability of seats.

Candidates securing top 100 SRMJEEE rank will be eligible for Founders’ scholarship with full waiver of tuition fee, hostel and mess fee. Scholarships are also available under various categories like sports, socio-economic, differently-abled persons, low-income states, and SRM Arts and Culture.

About SRM

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (formerly known as SRM University) is one of the top ranking universities in India with over 38,000 students and more than 2600 faculty across all the campus, offering a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programs in Engineering, Management, Medicine and Health sciences, and Science and Humanities. It was founded in 1985 as SRM Engineering College in Kattankulathur, under University of Madras.