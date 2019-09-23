SRM placements impress you? Know how to get admission through SRMJEEE 2020

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) recently made headlines for the impeccable placements. It has been one of the most sought private universities for engineering admissions and with this remarkable achievement, more students are looking forward to SRM admission 2020.

Advertising

In the current placement session, around 6,000 students from SRM University, maximum offers were from the IT sector and the highest offer of 41.6 lakh per annum was made by Microsoft. Other than this, tech giants like Amazon also made 18 offered, CTC ranging from 32 to 25 lakh per annum. Big four – TCS, Infosys, Cognizant, and Wipro sealed the deal with a total of 4749 offers.

Application form for SRM University 2020 will release in the month of October 2019. The engineering admission in the University is done via its entrance exam, called SRM Joint Entrance Examination – Engineering. For admission in UG engineering courses, the students have to crack SRMJEEE – UG, and SRMJEEE – PG for PG engineering admission.

To get admission, candidates have to fill the online application form. After the application process, University opens slot booking portals and issues admit card/call letter for the exam. The admit card is only issued to those who apply in the prescribed format. Candidates who clear the exam are called for counseling, in which final admission is done.

Advertising

To apply for B.Tech admission in SRM University students must have secured a minimum 50 per cent aggregate in PCM. Candidates appearing for 10+2 in 2020 can also apply. The subjects needed in boards exam are Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or Biology (for biotechnology courses) as compulsory subjects.

For PG engineering admission students need to have a basic degree or equivalent in the course-specific subject with a minimum aggregate of 50 per cent.

SRMJEEE for B.Tech admission is amongst the most popular engineering entrance exams. It is held at a national level and in a computer-based test format. In the exam, all the questions are of multiple-choice type and are asked from Physics, Chemistry, Maths/ Biology. The level of SRMJEEE – UG is that of 10+2 level Maths, Physics, and Chemistry.

SRM University has its campuses in Chennai, Haryana, Amaravati, and Sikkim. The admission process is common for all the campuses. However, apart from SRMJEEE 2020, direct admission is granted to the first rank holders of all the Central and State Boards in India, top 1000 rankers in IIT JEE, top rankers in each district of Tamil Nadu and exemplary sports persons at National and International level.