SRM JEEE 2019 application deadline extended, check updates

SRM JEEE 2019: The last date to apply for the entrance exam to engineering courses at the SRM University – SRM Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) has been extended to April 20, 2019. Earlier, the deadline was March 31, 2019. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, srmuniv.ac.in.

Talking to indianexpress.com, an official from the University said, “We had received requests from parents and students to extend the deadline. Many students could not apply for the admissions earlier as the dates clashed with their class 12 board exams. Thus, this extension will provide a window for those students.”

SRM JEEE 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, srmuniv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘SRMJEEE 2019 BTech’

Step 3: Enter details and register

Step 4: Verify emil id, log-in

Step 5: Fill form

Step 6: Make payment

Step 7: Upload images

SRM JEEE 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1100

Candidates will be given a window to edit their application forms from April 5 to April 10, 2019 onwards. After April 10, 2019 slot booking will be open. Those applying in the extension window will have to apply for slot booking as well. Candidates can take the exam till April 25, 2019.

SRM JEE 2019: Slot booking

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, log in with your ID

Step 3: Fill Email ID and password and click on login button.

Step 4: Click on book exam slot

Step 5: Proceed with the slot booking process

Step 6: Select exam venue, date and time.

Step 7: Click on confirm slot or change test date to go back and change the examination date and time.

Step 8: Click on view/ print hall ticket.

Step 9: You will also get an Email and SMS once you complete the above steps.

Those who get through the entrance test will be eligible for admission into SRM University Haryana, SRM University AP and the four campuses of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) for the academic year 2019.