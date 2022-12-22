National Mathematics Day 2022: Five scholarships available for Maths students

National Mathematics Day 2022: National Mathematics Day is celebrated every year on the birth anniversary of mathematician, Srinivasa Ramanujan.

He was a self-taught mathematician who solved complexed theorems and equations without almost any formal training. His breakthrough came in 1913 when he started a postal correspondence with English mathematician, GH Hardy at the University of Cambridge. In 1918, be became a fellow of the Royal Society, but passed away two years later (April 26, 1920) at the age of 32 in Kumbakonam, Madras.

In 2012, the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh declared that Ramanujan’s birth anniversary will be celebrated as ‘National Mathematics Day.’

On the occasion of National Mathematics Day, here’s a list of scholarships you can apply to if you’re pursuing it for your higher studies.

National Board For Higher Mathematics — Masters Scholarships

The National Board for Higher Mathematics provides scholarships to students pursuing mathematics. To obtain the scholarship, candidates have to take a written test followed by an interview.

Where to apply: Candidates can apply at nbhm.dae.gov.in

Eligibility

— Candidates who have either completed or expect to complete their undergraduate studies with BA or BSc in mathematics with a cumulative marks of 60 per cent or more from a recognised university.

Advertisement

— Candidates with honours degree need to have 50 per cent marks or more.

Candidates will receive a scholarship of Rs 6,000 per month, during the two year period of the post-graduate programme (or the final two years of the five-year integrated masters programme).

INSPIRE-SHE

The Department of Science and Technology awards the Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) scheme Scholarship for Higher Education (SHE). Under this, scholarships are offered to students at the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) studies.

Advertisement

Where to apply: Candidates can apply at online-inspire.gov.in

Eligibility

Meritorious Students with aggregate marks within top 1% of their class 12 examination of any state/ central board (same year i.e. 2022) in India are eligible to apply. In addition, the student must be pursuing courses in Natural and Basic Sciences at the BSc, BS, and Int. MSc/MS level.

Those students who have secured ranks in the JEE of IIT, AIPMT, NEET (within top 10,000 rank), and are presently pursuing Natural and Basic Science courses in India at the BSc, BS, and Int. MSc/MS level.

National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) scholars, Jagadish Bose National Science Talent Search (JBNSTS) scholars and International Olympiad medalists pursuing Bachelor/ Master level courses in Natural and Basic Science courses are also eligible.

Post Graduate Scholarship For University Rank Holders

Where to apply: Candidates can apply at scholarships.gov.in

Advertisement

This scholarship is awarded by the UGC to the first and second rank holders at the undergraduate level who are pursuing any postgraduate course.

Eligibility

Students should have scored a minimum of 60 per cent in their undergraduate course. They will have to submit the proof of their merit position at UG level, as well as their admission in PG courses.

Advertisement

The scheme is applicable to students who have taken admission in regular, full-time master’s degree courses in any recognised university, deemed university, private university, autonomous college or a post graduate college.

Scholarship is available to the student for the first PG degree only and the upper age limit is 30 years. There are a total of 3000 slots and the duration of the scholarship is two years.

Advertisement

Central Sector Scheme Of Scholarships For College And University Students

The Central Sector Scheme of Scholarships for college and university students or the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan (PM-USP) Yojana is provided by the Department of Higher Education. It aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from poor families to meet a part of their day-to-day expenses while pursuing higher studies.

Where to apply: Candidates can apply at scholarships.gov.in

A maximum of 82,000 scholarships per annum are provided to students pursuing graduate or postgraduate degree in colleges and universities and for professional courses, such as Medical, Engineering etc.

The total number of scholarships are divided amongst the state education boards based on the state’s population between the age group of 18-25 years, after segregating share of CBSE and ICSE on the basis of the number of students passing out from various Boards. Additionally, 50 per cent of the scholarships are earmarked for girls.

Aicte – Swanath Scholarship Scheme For Students (Degree)

Awarded by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), this scholarship is to support orphans, children whose parents died due to COVID-19, wards of armed forces and central paramilitary forces who were martyred. It is an attempt to provide every such child an opportunity to study further in AICTE approved institutions and courses.

Where to apply: Candidates can apply at scholarships.gov.in

Eligibility

The annual family income of the child should not be more than Rs 8 lakh, an income certificate will be demanded as a proof. The candidate should be currently studying in the AICTE approved institutions and courses at degree/ diploma level in regular mode.

There are a total of 2000 scholarships (1000 for degree students and 1000 for diploma students).

Rs. 50,000 per annum is awarded for every year of study i.e. maximum four years duration for first year admitted degree students and maximum three years for diploma students as lump-sum amount towards payment of college fee, purchase of computer, stationery, books, equipment, software and more. No other additional grant will be payable in lieu of hostel charges and medical charges or such.