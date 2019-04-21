Sri Lanka explosions: Schools to remain closed for two days

Advertising

Sri Lanka explosions: After the horrific attack in Sri Lanka on Sunday, April 21, the Sri Lankan government has declared holidays for all the schools in the country for two days. “Tomorrow and the day after declared holidays for all Government schools,” said Minister Akila Viraj, as reported by local media.

Around 100 people were killed and around 400 injured after simultaneous blasts rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. At least six explosions were reported from three churches and three hotels frequented by tourists, reported Reuters.

Condemning the attack, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “Saddened and shocked at the disturbing news coming in from Sri Lanka. All forms of violence are unacceptable. Easter is a Festival of Peace. My thoughts and prayers with the grieving families.”

Advertising

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor also expressed his condolences tweeting, “Shocked & saddened by news of church & hotel bombings in SriLanka. Intolerance, bigotry & terrorism sadly know no borders or limits. Profound condolences to the families & my thoughts and prayers for that beautiful & tortured land.”

Meanwhile, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj said she is in constant touch with the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo.

The first blast was reported from St Anthony’s Church in Kochcikade in Colombo, the second from St Sebastian’s Church at Katuwapitiya in Negombo and third from a church in Batticaloa. Three five-star hotels from where the blasts were reported are the Shangrila, the Cinnamon Grand, and the Kingsbury. The blasts occurred at around 8.45 am (local time) as Easter Sunday masses were in progress.