Toggle Menu
Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration detailshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/sri-guru-tegh-bahadur-khalsa-college-du-cut-off-list-2019-arts-ba-commerce-bcom-and-science-bsc-5249618/

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Delhi University (DU), Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.

du cutoff, du admissions, delhi university, du.ac.in,
Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.
The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
97.25
89
87.25
93
B.A (Hons) English
96
84.5
86
92
B.A (Hons) Hindi
86
84
76
60
B.A (Hons) History
94.25
90
84.25
85
B.A (Hons) Political Science
97
90
87
93
B.A (Hons) Punjabi
75
60
65
65
B.Com
96.75
87
87
92.5
B.Com (Hons)
97
87
90
92.75
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
93
80
83
69
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
97
89
87
90
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
98
85
88
90
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
97
80
87
68
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
97
89
87.25
90
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
95
80
85
79
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
92
80
82
68
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
94.67
85
85
60
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
95.33
70
85.33
70
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
94.67
85
85
60
*Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 DU B.A (Hons)Arabic Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details
2 Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details
3 Telangana TSBIE Inter supplementary result 2019: Date and time updates