Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.

The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics 97.25 89 87.25 93 B.A (Hons) English 96 84.5 86 92 B.A (Hons) Hindi 86 84 76 60 B.A (Hons) History 94.25 90 84.25 85 B.A (Hons) Political Science 97 90 87 93 B.A (Hons) Punjabi 75 60 65 65 B.Com 96.75 87 87 92.5 B.Com (Hons) 97 87 90 92.75 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 93 80 83 69 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 97 89 87 90 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 98 85 88 90 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 97 80 87 68 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 97 89 87.25 90 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 95 80 85 79 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 92 80 82 68 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 94.67 85 85 60 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 95.33 70 85.33 70 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 94.67 85 85 60 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.