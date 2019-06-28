Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Toggle Menu
Delhi University (DU), Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.
The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) History
88
75
78
86
B.A (Hons) Political Science
90
75
80
88
B.A (Hons) Punjabi
55
52
52
53
B.A Programme
90
75
80
87
B.Com
92
75
82
90
B.A (Hons) Hindi
80
75
75
78
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
93
75
83
91
B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita
82
78
78
80
B.Com (Hons)
94
75
84
92
B.A (Hons) English
92
75
82
90
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

