Sri Chaitanya announces scholarship programme for school students, JEE and NEET aspirants

Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions has announced SCORE STEM Challenge Scholarship 2022 for students of classes 1 to 12 who are looking for school admissions, foundation courses, and test preparation exams like JEE Main, JEE Advanced, or NEET and want to avail of scholarships for the online and offline courses.

The SCORE STEM Challenge 2022 will be conducted online between August 26 to 30 and offline on September 18, October 16, and November 13. The last day for registration is 3 days before the exam date. Students can take the test from anywhere in India by signing in to the Infinity Learn website or visiting Sri Chaitanya campuses.

Students from classes 1 to 12, studying in any institution affiliated with either state, central, or international board as students can register and enrol for this Scholarship exam.

Students taking the SCORE STEM Challenge Scholarship 2022 can win up to 100% scholarship apart from other exciting prizes like fully paid trips to NASA, Laptops, Smart Watches, etc. The results will be announced on December 15, 2022.

The main objective of SCORE is to find and support meritorious students who are facing challenges to have an opportunity to get a quality education are not able to do so only because of weaker economic conditions. Top rankers in the exam will receive global standard mentorship from highly qualified faculty and the finest coaching for IIT/NEET/AIIMS and all such competitive exams.