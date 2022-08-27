scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Sri Chaitanya announces scholarship programme for school students, JEE and NEET aspirants

Students from classes 1 to 12, studying in any institution affiliated with either state, central, or international board as students can register and enrol for this Scholarship exam.

scholarshipThe last day for registration is 3 days before the exam date. (File image)

Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions has announced SCORE STEM Challenge Scholarship 2022 for students of classes 1 to 12 who are looking for school admissions, foundation courses, and test preparation exams like JEE Main, JEE Advanced, or NEET and want to avail of scholarships for the online and offline courses.

The SCORE STEM Challenge 2022 will be conducted online between August 26 to 30 and offline on September 18, October 16, and November 13. The last day for registration is 3 days before the exam date. Students can take the test from anywhere in India by signing in to the Infinity Learn website or visiting Sri Chaitanya campuses. 

Read |Monster.com launches Zuno fellowship programme for Indian students; check details

Students from classes 1 to 12, studying in any institution affiliated with either state, central, or international board as students can register and enrol for this Scholarship exam.

Students taking the SCORE STEM Challenge Scholarship 2022 can win up to 100% scholarship apart from other exciting prizes like fully paid trips to NASA, Laptops, Smart Watches, etc. The results will be announced on December 15,  2022.

The main objective of SCORE is to find and support meritorious students who are facing challenges to have an opportunity to get a quality education are not able to do so only because of weaker economic conditions. Top rankers in the exam will receive global standard mentorship from highly qualified faculty and the finest coaching for IIT/NEET/AIIMS and all such competitive exams.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-08-2022 at 04:36:12 pm
Next Story

Danka Kovinic who? Unknown from Montenegro prepares to send Serena into retirement

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Premium
What is powering South cinema: Decoding the success of recent films

What is powering South cinema: Decoding the success of recent films

90m throw will happen when the time comes; not under any pressure: Neeraj Chopra

90m throw will happen when the time comes; not under any pressure: Neeraj Chopra

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

Contract ended, China firm claims damages, Indian Railways replies with counter
ICYMI

Contract ended, China firm claims damages, Indian Railways replies with counter

Premium
Want to leave crypto? Here's a quick guide to quit cryptocurrency world safely

Want to leave crypto? Here's a quick guide to quit cryptocurrency world safely

Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement