Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

Advertising

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology 93 90 89 89 88 88 B.A (Hons) Economics 95 92 88 88 88 88 B.A (Hons) English 92 88 88 85 85 85 B.A (Hons) Hindi 76 73 73 68 68 68 B.Com (Hons) 93 91 87 87 87 87 B.Com 91 89 86 85 83 83 B.A Programme 86 83 80 80 78 78 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English 89 85 85 80 80 80 B.A (Hons) Economics 93 90 85 85 85 85 B.Com (Hons) 91 88 85 81 81 81 B.A (Hons) Hindi 75 72 70 65 65 65 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology 90 87 86 86 84 84 B.Com 89 87 84 80 80 80 B.A Programme 83 79 77 75 73 73 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics 91 85 81 81 81 81 B.A (Hons) English 88 82 80 78 78 78 B.Com (Hons) 90 85 82 80 80 80 B.Com 87.5 84 81 78 78 78 B.A Programme 81 77 75 73 71 71 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology 89.75 82 79 78 82 Closed B.A (Hons) Hindi 74 70 68 63 63 63 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 78 76 75 80 Closed B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 83 76 76 70 75 B.A (Hons) English 87 78 76 75 75 75 B.A (Hons) Hindi 71 67 65 60 60 60 B.Com (Hons) 89.25 80 77 75 75 75 B.Com 87 79 76 73 73 73 B.A Programme 78 71 70 68 62 67 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 58 55 58 B.A (Hons) English 86 Closed 73 73 73 73 B.Com Closed 76 71 70 70 70 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 76 75 74 79 Closed B.A Programme 77.25 70.75 69.5 67 60 67 B.Com (Hons) Closed 77 72 71 71 71 B.A (Hons) Economics 90 81 74 68 62 70 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics 87.5 79 70 65 60 65 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 66.5 Closed 55 55 55 B.A Programme 76.5 Closed 69.25 65 58 65 B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed 68 65 65 65 B.Com 86.5 75.75 67 64 64 64 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology 89.25 75 74 70 76 Closed B.A (Hons) English 85.5 Closed 70 70 70 70 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English 84.5 Closed Closed 68 68 68 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 77 68 63 58 63 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 72 70 67 75 Closed B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 66 Closed 50 50 50 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed 62 55 55 B.Com 86 75 65 62 62 62 B.Com (Hons) 88.5 76 66 63 63 63 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed Closed 68 65 73 Closed B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 75 67 60 57 77.5 B.Com Closed 73 Closed 57 57 76 B.Com (Hons) Closed 74 65 58 58 78.5 B.A Programme Closed 70 69 55 55 66.5 B.A (Hons) English Closed 77.5 Closed 67 65 74.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 65.75 Closed 48 48 61 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 66.5 64 45 45 61 B.Com 84.5 72 Closed 53 53 74.5 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed Closed 64 62 72 Closed B.A (Hons) English Closed 77 Closed 66.5 60 74.5 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed 54 54 66.5 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 72 65 55 55 77.5 B.Com (Hons) 87 72 63 53 53 77 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed Closed Closed 60 70 Closed B.A (Hons) English 84 76 Closed 66 55 74 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 45 45 61 B.Com (Hons) 85.5 70 60 50 50 75.5 B.A Programme Closed 70 69 54 50 66.5 B.Com 83 70 Closed 50 50 73 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 70 64 54 54 77.5 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.