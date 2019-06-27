Toggle Menu
Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration detailshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/sri-aurobindo-college-evening-du-cut-off-list-2019-arts-ba-commerce-bcom-and-science-bsc-5249615/

Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Delhi University (DU), Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.


Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
93
90
89
89
88
88
B.A (Hons) Economics
95
92
88
88
88
88
B.A (Hons) English
92
88
88
85
85
85
B.A (Hons) Hindi
76
73
73
68
68
68
B.Com (Hons)
93
91
87
87
87
87
B.Com
91
89
86
85
83
83
B.A Programme
86
83
80
80
78
78
*Powered by aglasem.com

Second Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
89
85
85
80
80
80
B.A (Hons) Economics
93
90
85
85
85
85
B.Com (Hons)
91
88
85
81
81
81
B.A (Hons) Hindi
75
72
70
65
65
65
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
90
87
86
86
84
84
B.Com
89
87
84
80
80
80
B.A Programme
83
79
77
75
73
73
*Powered by aglasem.com

Third Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
91
85
81
81
81
81
B.A (Hons) English
88
82
80
78
78
78
B.Com (Hons)
90
85
82
80
80
80
B.Com
87.5
84
81
78
78
78
B.A Programme
81
77
75
73
71
71
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
89.75
82
79
78
82
Closed
B.A (Hons) Hindi
74
70
68
63
63
63
*Powered by aglasem.com

fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
78
76
75
80
Closed
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
83
76
76
70
75
B.A (Hons) English
87
78
76
75
75
75
B.A (Hons) Hindi
71
67
65
60
60
60
B.Com (Hons)
89.25
80
77
75
75
75
B.Com
87
79
76
73
73
73
B.A Programme
78
71
70
68
62
67
*Powered by aglasem.com

Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
55
58
B.A (Hons) English
86
Closed
73
73
73
73
B.Com
Closed
76
71
70
70
70
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
76
75
74
79
Closed
B.A Programme
77.25
70.75
69.5
67
60
67
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
77
72
71
71
71
B.A (Hons) Economics
90
81
74
68
62
70
*Powered by aglasem.com

Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
87.5
79
70
65
60
65
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
66.5
Closed
55
55
55
B.A Programme
76.5
Closed
69.25
65
58
65
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
68
65
65
65
B.Com
86.5
75.75
67
64
64
64
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
89.25
75
74
70
76
Closed
B.A (Hons) English
85.5
Closed
70
70
70
70
*Powered by aglasem.com

Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
84.5
Closed
Closed
68
68
68
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
77
68
63
58
63
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
72
70
67
75
Closed
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
66
Closed
50
50
50
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
62
55
55
B.Com
86
75
65
62
62
62
B.Com (Hons)
88.5
76
66
63
63
63
*Powered by aglasem.com

Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
Closed
68
65
73
Closed
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
75
67
60
57
77.5
B.Com
Closed
73
Closed
57
57
76
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
74
65
58
58
78.5
B.A Programme
Closed
70
69
55
55
66.5
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
77.5
Closed
67
65
74.5
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
65.75
Closed
48
48
61
*Powered by aglasem.com

Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
66.5
64
45
45
61
B.Com
84.5
72
Closed
53
53
74.5
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
Closed
64
62
72
Closed
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
77
Closed
66.5
60
74.5
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
54
54
66.5
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
72
65
55
55
77.5
B.Com (Hons)
87
72
63
53
53
77
*Powered by aglasem.com

Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
70
Closed
B.A (Hons) English
84
76
Closed
66
55
74
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
45
61
B.Com (Hons)
85.5
70
60
50
50
75.5
B.A Programme
Closed
70
69
54
50
66.5
B.Com
83
70
Closed
50
50
73
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
70
64
54
54
77.5
*Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 SCERT hands out word bank of 3,000 Punjabi words to improve students’ vocabulary
2 SCERT Assam counselling begins: Check how to apply
3 Madras University UG, PG results to release today: How to check