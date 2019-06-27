Toggle Menu
Sri Aurobindo College (Day) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Delhi University (DU), Sri Aurobindo College (Day) Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.


Sri Aurobindo College (Day) Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

Sri Aurobindo College (Day) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.
The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Day)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
92
87
82
78
75
80
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
88
84
81
76
72
75
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
88
84
78
72
72
75
B.A (Hons) English
92
88
85
83
75
85
B.A (Hons) Hindi
80
77
74
72
70
70
B.A (Hons) Political Science
91
88
85
84
80
80
B.A Programme
87
82
79
77
67
75
B.Com (Hons)
94
91
87
76
77
82
B.Com
92
89
86
75
75
80
Second Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Day)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
88.33
85
79
75
72
78
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
86.33
81
75
69
70
73
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
86.33
82
79
73
71
74
B.A (Hons) Political Science
88.5
86
83
81
78
78
B.A Programme
84
79
76
74
65
72
B.Com
91
87
83
72
72
77
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
89
84
73
74
79
B.A (Hons) Hindi
77.5
75
72
70
68
68
B.A (Hons) English
90
84
81
80
72
83
Third Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Day)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
86.66
84
77
70
68
75
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
Closed
81
77
70
68
72
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
84.66
80.66
72
65
68
70
B.A (Hons) Hindi
75.5
72.5
70
66
65
65
B.A (Hons) Political Science
88
84
82
80
73
76
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
83.75
79
78
68
80
B.Com (Hons)
93.5
87
81
70
70
75
B.A Programme
83
77
74
71
60
70
B.Com
90.75
85
80
68
68
73
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Day)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
85
83.33
75
65
63
70
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
Closed
Closed
73
66
63
65
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
83.33
79.66
69
60
63
65
B.A (Hons) English
89
82.75
77
75
63
75
B.A (Hons) Hindi
74.75
71
69
63
63
60
B.A Programme
82
75
73
68
55
65
B.A (Hons) Political Science
87.5
83
79
78
68
73
B.Com (Hons)
92.5
84
77
65
65
70
B.Com
90
82.5
76.5
63
63
68
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Day)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
83
72
60
57
75
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
Closed
Closed
72.66
65
55
76.33
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
79
67
55
55
73.33
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
70
Closed
58
62
64.75
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
81.5
Closed
73
60
79
B.Com
88.5
79
73
55
55
78.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
86.5
81.5
77
77
60
76.5
B.A Programme
80.5
74.25
Closed
65
50
70.5
B.Com (Hons)
91.5
81.5
73
62
60
81.5
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Day)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
Closed
70
57
53
75
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
Closed
80
Closed
64
50
76.33
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
66
52
50
73.33
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
57
60
64.75
B.A (Hons) English
88.75
81.25
76.75
72.75
55
78.75
B.A Programme
Closed
74
Closed
63
45
70.5
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
80.5
72.25
60.5
55
81.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
76.5
B.Com
Closed
78.25
72
Closed
50
78.5
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Day)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
Closed
68
55
55
75
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
86
79
Closed
Closed
45
76
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
64.66
47
45
73.33
B.A (Hons) English
88.5
80.75
Closed
Closed
52
78.5
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
69.75
Closed
56.5
Closed
64.75
B.A Programme
80.25
73.5
72.5
62
40
70.25
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
79.75
71
59.5
50
81.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
76.5
B.Com
Closed
78
70.5
Closed
45
78.5
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Day)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
40
40
73.33
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
40
76
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
Closed
62
50
50
75
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
69
Closed
51
45
64.75
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
76.5
B.A Programme
Closed
72.75
Closed
Closed
40
70.25
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
77
65
56
40
81.5
B.Com
Closed
77.5
66
Closed
40
78.5
B.A (Hons) English
87
76
Closed
Closed
40
77
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Day)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
Closed
Closed
49
49
75
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
40
76
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
40
40
73.33
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
68.5
Closed
50
45
64.75
B.A (Hons) English
86
75.5
Closed
Closed
40
76
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
40
76.5
B.Com
Closed
Closed
65
Closed
40
78.5
B.Com (Hons)
91
75.5
63.5
55
40
81
B.A Programme
Closed
72
Closed
Closed
40
70.25
Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Day)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
80
Closed
Closed
45
78.5
B.A Programme
Closed
73.25
Closed
Closed
40
70.25
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
69.5
Closed
54
55
64.75
B.Com
Closed
77.75
69
Closed
40
78.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
76.5
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
79
69
59
45
81.5
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

