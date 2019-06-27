Sri Aurobindo College (Day) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Sri Aurobindo College (Day) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.

The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Day) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 92 87 82 78 75 80 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 88 84 81 76 72 75 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 88 84 78 72 72 75 B.A (Hons) English 92 88 85 83 75 85 B.A (Hons) Hindi 80 77 74 72 70 70 B.A (Hons) Political Science 91 88 85 84 80 80 B.A Programme 87 82 79 77 67 75 B.Com (Hons) 94 91 87 76 77 82 B.Com 92 89 86 75 75 80 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Day) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 88.33 85 79 75 72 78 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 86.33 81 75 69 70 73 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 86.33 82 79 73 71 74 B.A (Hons) Political Science 88.5 86 83 81 78 78 B.A Programme 84 79 76 74 65 72 B.Com 91 87 83 72 72 77 B.Com (Hons) Closed 89 84 73 74 79 B.A (Hons) Hindi 77.5 75 72 70 68 68 B.A (Hons) English 90 84 81 80 72 83 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Day) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 86.66 84 77 70 68 75 B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed 81 77 70 68 72 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 84.66 80.66 72 65 68 70 B.A (Hons) Hindi 75.5 72.5 70 66 65 65 B.A (Hons) Political Science 88 84 82 80 73 76 B.A (Hons) English Closed 83.75 79 78 68 80 B.Com (Hons) 93.5 87 81 70 70 75 B.A Programme 83 77 74 71 60 70 B.Com 90.75 85 80 68 68 73 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Day) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 85 83.33 75 65 63 70 B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed Closed 73 66 63 65 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 83.33 79.66 69 60 63 65 B.A (Hons) English 89 82.75 77 75 63 75 B.A (Hons) Hindi 74.75 71 69 63 63 60 B.A Programme 82 75 73 68 55 65 B.A (Hons) Political Science 87.5 83 79 78 68 73 B.Com (Hons) 92.5 84 77 65 65 70 B.Com 90 82.5 76.5 63 63 68 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Day) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed 83 72 60 57 75 B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed Closed 72.66 65 55 76.33 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed 79 67 55 55 73.33 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 70 Closed 58 62 64.75 B.A (Hons) English Closed 81.5 Closed 73 60 79 B.Com 88.5 79 73 55 55 78.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science 86.5 81.5 77 77 60 76.5 B.A Programme 80.5 74.25 Closed 65 50 70.5 B.Com (Hons) 91.5 81.5 73 62 60 81.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Day) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed Closed 70 57 53 75 B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed 80 Closed 64 50 76.33 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 66 52 50 73.33 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 57 60 64.75 B.A (Hons) English 88.75 81.25 76.75 72.75 55 78.75 B.A Programme Closed 74 Closed 63 45 70.5 B.Com (Hons) Closed 80.5 72.25 60.5 55 81.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 58 76.5 B.Com Closed 78.25 72 Closed 50 78.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Day) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed Closed 68 55 55 75 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 86 79 Closed Closed 45 76 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 64.66 47 45 73.33 B.A (Hons) English 88.5 80.75 Closed Closed 52 78.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 69.75 Closed 56.5 Closed 64.75 B.A Programme 80.25 73.5 72.5 62 40 70.25 B.Com (Hons) Closed 79.75 71 59.5 50 81.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 55 76.5 B.Com Closed 78 70.5 Closed 45 78.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Day) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 40 40 73.33 B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed Closed Closed Closed 40 76 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed Closed 62 50 50 75 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 69 Closed 51 45 64.75 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 45 76.5 B.A Programme Closed 72.75 Closed Closed 40 70.25 B.Com (Hons) Closed 77 65 56 40 81.5 B.Com Closed 77.5 66 Closed 40 78.5 B.A (Hons) English 87 76 Closed Closed 40 77 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Day) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed Closed Closed 49 49 75 B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed Closed Closed Closed 40 76 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 40 40 73.33 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 68.5 Closed 50 45 64.75 B.A (Hons) English 86 75.5 Closed Closed 40 76 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 40 76.5 B.Com Closed Closed 65 Closed 40 78.5 B.Com (Hons) 91 75.5 63.5 55 40 81 B.A Programme Closed 72 Closed Closed 40 70.25 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Sri Aurobindo College (Day) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English Closed 80 Closed Closed 45 78.5 B.A Programme Closed 73.25 Closed Closed 40 70.25 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 69.5 Closed 54 55 64.75 B.Com Closed 77.75 69 Closed 40 78.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 76.5 B.Com (Hons) Closed 79 69 59 45 81.5 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.