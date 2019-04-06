Toggle Menu
Sreedhanya Suresh becomes first person from Kerala’s Kurichiya tribal community to crack civil services examhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/sreedhanya-suresh-kerala-kurichiya-tribal-wayanad-civil-services-exam-5661365/

Sreedhanya Suresh becomes first person from Kerala’s Kurichiya tribal community to crack civil services exam

"I am from the most backward district in the state. There are no tribal IAS officers from here even though there is a considerably large tribal population. I hope this will be an inspiration and motivation to the future generations to overcome all hurdles," Sreedhanya told media.

Sreedhanya Suresh becomes 1st tribal woman from Kerala to crack civil services exam
Sreedhanya (22), hailing from Wayanad district, bagged the 410th rank in the Civil Services Examination, 2018.

Sreedhanya Suresh became the first person from Kerala’s Kurichiya tribal community to clear the All India civil services exams. Hailing from Wayanad district, the 22-year-old secured the 410th rank in the Civil Services Examination, 2018.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Friday congratulated Sreedhanya on her achievement. “Sreedhanya fought the social backwardness and passed the civil services exam with flying colours. Her achievement will inspire other students in the future,” Vijayan said in his Facebook post.

R Sreelekshmi (rank 29), Ranjana Mary Varghese (rank 49) and Arjun Mohan (rank 66) are the other Keralites who got the top ranks in the exam. CM Vijayan also congratulated other students from the state who cleared the exam. A total of 29 Keralites have cleared the exam.

“I am from the most backward district in the state. There are no tribal IAS officers from here even though there is a considerably large tribal population. I hope this will be an inspiration and motivation to the future generations to overcome all hurdles,” Sreedhanya told media.

Out of the 759 ranks declared today, 577 ranks were bagged by males and 182 by females.

With PTI inputs

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Delhi: Special drive helped, more out-of-school children can read now
2 HPTSB admissions 2019: Application form released, check how to apply
3 BSEB Bihar Board 10th matric result: When, where and websites to check