SRCC wins Enactus World Cup 2021 for its project on stubbed cigarette butt waste

October 24, 2021 11:18:48 am
Project Leher, Enactus SRCC has emerged as the winner of ‘1 Race 4 Oceans’ powered by the Wilo Foundation and the Sustainable Ocean Alliance at the Enactus World Cup 2021 among 101 teams from 18 countries.
The event was conducted virtually this year and the results were declared on the evening of October 21. The team has been awarded a cash prize of $10,000.
Project Leher is an endeavour by Enactus SRCC aimed at solving the problem of irresponsibly stubbed cigarette butt waste, which is also the most littered waste in the world and harms the environment at large.
The cigarettes are collected from various sources like cafes, restaurants, IT parks and individual smokers. It is then detoxified using a proprietary radiation technology and upcycled into terracotta based products like ashtrays, planters and other customisable products.
“We are glad that what started as an effort to raise awareness regarding responsible stubbing is now receiving global acknowledgement”, said Hardik Aggarwal, Oshil Bansal and Aaditya Anand, the Directors at Project Leher.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-