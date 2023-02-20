SRCC placement: Increase in offers, highest package at Rs 30.6 lakh

Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) recently concluded the placement drive for the session 2021-22 with a record 75 per cent increment in the gross value of offers. The highest package offered is at Rs 30.6 lakh while the average compensation scaled up to Rs 9.43 lakh.

A total of 568 offers were made from over 120 recruiters in the placement drive, SRCC claims. Apart from these, summer internship offers also witnessed an upward trend with the highest stipend offered to be at Rs 1.5 lakh per month, while the average stipend for the highest category recruiters was Rs 43,000 per month.

The college also started the first phase of 2022-23 placement and recorded over 220 offers with an average package of Rs 13.25 lakh per annum. The highest package offered for this batch was at Rs 35 lakh.

For 2022-23 summer internships, the college saw an upward trend in highest package offered at Rs 2.2 lakh per month and average stipend at Rs 83,000 per month.

As per the placement report, recruiters from over ten industries, including consulting, finance, FMCG, marketing, etc participated in the recruitment drive.