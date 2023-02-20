scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

SRCC placement: Increase in offers, highest package at Rs 30.6 lakh

SRCC Placements: Summer internship offers also witnessed an upward trend with the highest stipend offered to be Rs 1.5 lakh per month.

SRCC placementsThe highest package offered is Rs 30.6 lakh package the average compensation scaled up to Rs 9.43 lakh.(File)
Listen to this article
SRCC placement: Increase in offers, highest package at Rs 30.6 lakh
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) recently concluded the placement drive for the session 2021-22 with a record 75 per cent increment in the gross value of offers. The highest package offered is at Rs 30.6 lakh while the average compensation scaled up to Rs 9.43 lakh.

A total of 568 offers were made from over 120 recruiters in the placement drive, SRCC claims. Apart from these, summer internship offers also witnessed an upward trend with the highest stipend offered to be at Rs 1.5 lakh per month, while the average stipend for the highest category recruiters was Rs 43,000 per month.

Read |IIM Sirmaur placements: Rise in international offers, highest package at Rs 64 lakh

The college also started the first phase of 2022-23 placement and recorded over 220 offers with an average package of Rs 13.25 lakh per annum. The highest package offered for this batch was at Rs 35 lakh.

For 2022-23 summer internships, the college saw an upward trend in highest package offered at Rs 2.2 lakh per month and average stipend at Rs 83,000 per month.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
Takeaways from Aero India
Takeaways from Aero India

As per the placement report, recruiters from over ten industries, including consulting, finance, FMCG, marketing, etc participated in the recruitment drive.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-02-2023 at 17:33 IST
Next Story

Siddaramaiah withdrew cases against PFI workers to disturb peace in Karnataka, alleges Nadda

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close