SRCC invites applications for National Economics Olympiad, winners to get cash prizes

The Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University has invited applications for the National Economics Olympiad (NEO)- a nationwide school level economics olympiad for the students of classes 11 and 12. The top three participants from each class will be awarded cumulative cash scholarships worth Rs 65,000 and all participants will get a certificate. The Olympiad is being organised by SRCC and Vedantu.

Interested can apply by October 15. NEO consists of two rounds, both of which will be held online on October 17 and 24, respectively. Candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 200, however, to encourage more participation, an early-bird offer in which the students can register for the olympiad for Rs 189 only. This is valid till September 25.

The preliminary round will have four sections — economic concepts, logical reasoning, case studies, and data interpretation with 10 questions each. Each question accounts for one mark and there will be no negative marking in this round. The final round is a surprise round, details of which will be shared only at the time of the test.

To encourage students from underprivileged sections of the society, SRCC is offering a 100 per cent financial aid mechanism to “ensure better opportunities for students, irrespective of their constraints”. Through the olympiad, SRCC claims, students will get a chance to test their acumen and broaden their understanding of economics in terms of its application in the real world.

In the Olympiad held last year, SRCC had received over 6000+ participants from across 1200 schools and 400 cities, across 10 countries.