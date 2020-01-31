SRCC GBO 2020: Application process ends today, check details

SRCC GBO 2020: Interested candidates can apply through the website- srcc.edu SRCC GBO 2020: Interested candidates can apply through the website- srcc.edu

SRCC GBO 2020: The application process of the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) Global Business Operations (GBO) programme 2020 will be closed on Friday, January 31, 2020. Interested candidates can apply through the website- srcc.edu.

The institute has started the application process for the undergraduate and postgraduate programme on December 20, 2019. The candidates need a minimum class 12 or equivalent examination passing certificate to apply for the Global Business Operations (GBO) programme.

SRCC GBO 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of SRCC GBO 2020- admissions.nid.edu

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Admission to PG GBO Diploma 2020-22 batch’

Step 3: Enter the required details- personal details, contact details, qualification

Step 4: Upload scanned documents- image and signature

Step 4: Pay the application fee

Step 5: Submit the application form

Step 6: Download the duly filled application form for future reference.

The candidates belong to general/ OBC category candidate need to pay an application fee of Rs 2500, while Rs 1,500 for reserved category candidates- SC, ST, PwD, EWS.

SRCC cancels talk on citizenship law

Citing “unavoidable circumstances”, the Shri Ram College of Commerce administration Thursday cancelled an event on the Citizenship Amendment Act which was to be organised by the North East Cell of the college. The ABVP-backed students’ union of the college had complained to the principal, and asked that the event be cancelled as it had people from one ideology.

In a statement, members of the cell said they were informed of the decision “in an emergency meeting held mere hours before the event”. A notice signed by the principal said, “Due to unavoidable circumstances, the programme scheduled today, being organised by the North East Cell, is hereby cancelled.”

