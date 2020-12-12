SPPU’s satellite centre coming up in Pimpri-Chinchwad

SPPU campus

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will open a satellite centre in Pimpri-Chinchwad in the next couple of weeks. Dr Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, SPPU, said the satellite centre will come up in the auto cluster hub.

“We plan to offer highly-skilled, technical and industry-oriented courses from this centre. For the beginning, we are looking at starting foreign language, entrepreneurship, machine learning and data science courses…it provides new opportunities for students to learn and get hands-on training,” he said.

Apoorva Palkar, director, Centre Innovation, Incubation and Linkages, who is coordinating the project on behalf of SPPU, said the auto cluster has certain equipment and machinery that will be beneficial to students. “It is not the kind of technical training for blue-collared jobs but for white-collar jobs. For example, state-of-the-art 3D printing machinery and such equipment,” she said.

