scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 12, 2020
Top news

SPPU’s satellite centre coming up in Pimpri-Chinchwad

For the beginning, we are looking at starting foreign language, entrepreneurship, machine learning and data science courses, said Dr Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, SPPU

Written by Alfiya Khan | Pune | December 12, 2020 9:14:21 am
sppu, pune university, college admission, education news,SPPU campus

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will open a satellite centre in Pimpri-Chinchwad in the next couple of weeks. Dr Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, SPPU, said the satellite centre will come up in the auto cluster hub.

“We plan to offer highly-skilled, technical and industry-oriented courses from this centre. For the beginning, we are looking at starting foreign language, entrepreneurship, machine learning and data science courses…it provides new opportunities for students to learn and get hands-on training,” he said.

Read | Pune: After thousands of students complain of errors, SPPU to release corrected results by Dec 3

Apoorva Palkar, director, Centre Innovation, Incubation and Linkages, who is coordinating the project on behalf of SPPU, said the auto cluster has certain equipment and machinery that will be beneficial to students. “It is not the kind of technical training for blue-collared jobs but for white-collar jobs. For example, state-of-the-art 3D printing machinery and such equipment,” she said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 12: Latest News

Advertisement