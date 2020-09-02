SPPU’s 117th Convocation ceremony postponed

Savitribai Phule Pune University campus (File)

A total of 7035 graduate and postgraduate students in various disciplines who were to be awarded degree certificates at the 117th Convocation online ceremony of Savitribai Phule Pune University on Thursday will have to wait a bit longer.

Even as the Centre declared a seven-day national mourning period as a tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on Monday, SPPU officials announced that the 117th convocation online ceremony scheduled to be conducted on September 3, had been postponed.

Dr Naushad D Forbes, co-chairman, Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd will be the chief guest at the event where he will address graduates through video conferencing.

The ceremony will be presided over by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari who will deliver the keynote address.

Degree certificates will be distributed to a total of 7035 students passed in the year 2018-19 and earlier at the graduate and postgraduate levels in various disciplines. Of the 104 PhD students who have applied for the PhD degree certificate, seven will be awarded degree certificates at the graduation ceremony.

Due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, all the students will be sent their degree certificates by post in the next 15 days to the address mentioned in the application.

