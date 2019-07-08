SPPU Vice-Chancellor, four varsity officials booked under SC/ST Act

FOLLOWING A court order for investigation into a complaint by a student of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Vice-Chancellor Nitin Karmalkar and four office-bearers of the university have been booked in an FIR under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Advertising

A private complaint was filed in Pune sessions court by Akash Bhosle (25), a student of the university’s Marathi department, who also claims to be a freelance journalist. Bhosle was among the students booked by police after a complaint by university officials over an agitation in April against changes in rules at the refectory.

Bhosle has alleged that he was framed because he belongs to an SC community and also because he had reported on alleged corruption in SPPU in the past as a freelance journalist. Ruling on his complaint, a court in Pune on June 29 ordered the police to probe the allegations against the university office-bearers.

University officials could not be contacted despite attempts.