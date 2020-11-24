SPPU, US Embassy officials discuss joint cooperation in education, research

The US is keen on partnering with universities across western India, supporting curriculum development and new technology," said Ranz. (File Photo)

Senior officials of the US Embassy in Mumbai, including Consul General David J Ranz, met representatives of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Tuesday to discuss strengthening of ties between higher education institutions in the US and the university.

”The US is keen on partnering with universities across western India, supporting curriculum development and new technology,” said Ranz.

SPPU officials said US Embassy officials have expressed interest in The Centre for Molecular Diagnostic, set up by the SPPU during the pandemic, which has conducted research on communicable and non-communicable diseases.

According to an official release from SPPU, Ranz asserted the need for Indian universities like SPPU to join hands with their American counterparts, especially since the credibility of SPPU through its earlier engagements with Penn State University and ongoing engagements with Drexel University, Philadelphia, and University of California, Berkley, shall provide it a leading position to have similar engagements with other Ivy League universities.

“The SPPU will like to take forward ongoing relationships with US universities and offer blended programmes in liberal arts and joint research initiatives,” said SPPU Vice-Chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar.

